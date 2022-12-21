AGL 4.51 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.35%)
ANL 7.30 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.96%)
AVN 68.00 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.58%)
BOP 4.79 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.35%)
CNERGY 3.96 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.28%)
EFERT 79.39 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.49%)
EPCL 41.30 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.23%)
FCCL 11.87 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.45%)
FFL 4.80 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.9%)
FLYNG 6.06 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.17%)
FNEL 4.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGGL 7.15 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.62%)
GGL 11.94 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.84%)
HUMNL 5.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.46%)
KEL 2.33 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.75%)
LOTCHEM 23.92 Increased By ▲ 1.72 (7.75%)
MLCF 22.50 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.81%)
OGDC 70.52 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.86%)
PAEL 13.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.22%)
PIBTL 4.45 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (3.97%)
PRL 13.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.21%)
SILK 1.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.01%)
TELE 6.64 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.75%)
TPL 6.91 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.37%)
TPLP 17.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.28%)
TREET 16.98 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.41%)
TRG 118.61 Decreased By ▼ -3.35 (-2.75%)
UNITY 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.36%)
WAVES 7.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.62%)
WTL 1.21 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.42%)
BR100 3,950 Increased By 22.1 (0.56%)
BR30 14,016 Increased By 41 (0.29%)
KSE100 39,919 Increased By 86.6 (0.22%)
KSE30 14,740 Increased By 48.7 (0.33%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 21, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

German employment outlook for Q1 2023 is positive

Reuters Published 21 Dec, 2022 12:48pm
Follow us

BERLIN: The outlook for employment in Germany, Europe’s largest economy, is positive for the first quarter of next year, the Ifo economic institute said on Wednesday.

German unemployment rose in November, though the overall labour market remains stable despite high energy prices and record inflation, the latest official figures showed late last month.

Ifo said its latest employment barometer showed “the employment outlook for the first quarter of 2023 is positive, driven primarily by service providers. Personnel service providers are also optimistic about the coming months.”

Germany’s Scholz bets on immigration, more working women to counter labour shortages

A separate Ifo survey published on Monday showed German business morale rose more than expected in December as the outlook for Europe’s largest economy improved despite the energy crisis and high inflation.

Germany employment German business

Comments

1000 characters

German employment outlook for Q1 2023 is positive

Closure of shops by 8pm: Policy hinges on provinces’ nod of acknowledgement

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal gain in inter-bank market

PM Shehbaz vows to use 'iron hands' to deal with terrorism

Oil prices little changed as US crude drawdown offsets China COVID worries

Pakistan 'disappointed' but still wants Taliban engagement

Musk to step down as Twitter CEO once he finds 'someone foolish' enough as successor

Oil refinery project: Chinese team visits Gwadar

Bajwa’s tax data: FBR lodges FIR against 3 officers

Nuclear energy: Pakistan, Turkiye may discuss cooperation

Foreign loans of IPPs: PPIB seeks guidance to replace Libor with SOFR

Read more stories