AGL 5.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-4.18%)
ANL 8.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.47%)
AVN 75.82 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.03%)
BOP 5.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.72%)
CNERGY 4.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.23%)
EFERT 81.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.4%)
EPCL 49.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.82%)
FCCL 12.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-3.05%)
FFL 5.51 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
FLYNG 6.82 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.34%)
FNEL 4.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.43%)
GGGL 9.27 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (10.1%)
GGL 14.88 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (6.67%)
HUMNL 6.18 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.64%)
KEL 2.57 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.39%)
LOTCHEM 27.73 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.29%)
MLCF 23.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.92%)
OGDC 71.91 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (1.14%)
PAEL 15.13 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.67%)
PIBTL 4.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.43%)
PRL 15.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2%)
SILK 1.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.73%)
TELE 8.85 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.34%)
TPL 7.34 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.67%)
TPLP 19.49 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.19%)
TREET 21.08 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.1%)
TRG 137.25 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.48%)
UNITY 16.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.51%)
WAVES 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.08%)
WTL 1.38 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.22%)
BR100 4,164 Increased By 6.3 (0.15%)
BR30 15,350 Increased By 10.3 (0.07%)
KSE100 41,698 Increased By 46.7 (0.11%)
KSE30 15,402 Increased By 22.3 (0.15%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 12, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Germany's Scholz bets on immigration, more working women to counter labour shortages

Reuters Published December 11, 2022
Follow us

POTSDAM: Chancellor Olaf Scholz said this weekend Germany should attract more foreign workers and make it easier for women and older people to work in order to avoid labour shortages and a crisis in its public pension system in the years ahead.

The government is already working hard on attracting foreign workers to "keep the show on the road" in Europe's biggest economy, Scholz told a citizen forum in Potsdam, near Berlin.

The German government last month agreed plans to reform immigration law, as Berlin seeks to open up Germany's job market to much-needed workers from outside the European Union.

Germany’s Scholz says strong immigration may secure population boost to 90mn

Scholz said this meant the government might not have to substantially raise pension contributions before the end of its mandate in 2025.

The government also wanted to see a rise in the share of women in the workforce, he said in an interview published by the Funke media group. At the moment, 72.1% of women are engaged in the workforce in Germany, compared to 85.3% in Sweden.

Scholz said it was important to enable more people to work up until the official retirement age.

"That's difficult for many people today," he said.

Germany's statistics office said last week the population would likely rise by 1 million to 84 million this year due to migration from Ukraine. It could reach 90 million by 2070, if immigration levels are high, it added.

Olaf Scholz German government labour shortages

Comments

1000 characters

Germany's Scholz bets on immigration, more working women to counter labour shortages

Won’t accept PTI resignations unless convinced they aren’t offered under pressure: NA speaker

Dissolution of assemblies won't go beyond December: Imran Khan

Assemblies to be dissolved if election date not announced by Dec 20: Fawad

Pakistan fight back after England set stiff second Test target

Saudi Arabia's GDP grows 8.8% year-on-year in Q3

US Fed poised for smaller rate hike with eye on wage growth

Suleman Shehbaz returns after spending four years in exile

Air India nears historic order for up to 500 jets: sources

Macron to travel to Qatar for World Cup semis against Morocco

On-again, off-again Twitter subscription service to be relaunched

Read more stories