AGL 4.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-8.61%)
ANL 7.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-8.32%)
AVN 67.36 Decreased By ▼ -2.93 (-4.17%)
BOP 4.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.51%)
CNERGY 3.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-4.16%)
EFERT 78.96 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-1.36%)
EPCL 40.36 Decreased By ▼ -2.34 (-5.48%)
FCCL 11.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.25%)
FFL 4.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-7.46%)
FLYNG 5.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.71%)
FNEL 4.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-5.65%)
GGGL 6.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-9.6%)
GGL 11.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-7.36%)
HUMNL 5.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.27%)
KEL 2.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-6.91%)
LOTCHEM 22.26 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-4.67%)
MLCF 22.75 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.79%)
OGDC 70.14 Decreased By ▼ -1.66 (-2.31%)
PAEL 13.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-6.3%)
PIBTL 4.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-8.39%)
PRL 14.01 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-7.22%)
SILK 0.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-5.77%)
TELE 6.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-10.97%)
TPL 6.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-5.28%)
TPLP 17.63 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-7.5%)
TREET 16.91 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-6.99%)
TRG 121.96 Decreased By ▼ -9.97 (-7.56%)
UNITY 13.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-7.62%)
WAVES 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-6.73%)
WTL 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5.65%)
BR100 3,928 Decreased By -137.6 (-3.38%)
BR30 13,975 Decreased By -642.7 (-4.4%)
KSE100 39,832 Decreased By -1138.4 (-2.78%)
KSE30 14,691 Decreased By -385.3 (-2.56%)
Tokyo stocks close sharply lower

AFP Published 21 Dec, 2022 06:05am
TOKYO: Tokyo stocks closed sharply lower on Tuesday after the Bank of Japan made a surprise tweak to its longstanding ultra-loose monetary policy that prompted the yen to appreciate against the dollar.

The benchmark Nikkei 224 index closed down 2.46 percent, or 669.61 points, at 26,568.03, while the broader Topix index lost 1.54 percent, or 29.82 points, to 1,905.59.

“It’s panic selling, as no one had expected the Bank of Japan decision,” Ryuta Otsuka, stocks strategist of Toyo Securities told AFP.

“Trading volume was thin as many investors were absent from the market with the Christmas holidays approaching, which also played a role in the dramatic fall in share prices,” he said.

After a two-day policy meeting, the bank said it would widen the band in which it would allow yields for 10-year Japan government bonds to move, saying it would “improve market functioning”.

The change marks a rare shift of gears for the dovish central bank, which has largely left its policy intact even as counterparts in other major economies hike rates to tackle inflation.

