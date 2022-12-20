Rs250bn saving anticipated: ‘Energy conservation roadmap’ readied

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Energy has prepared energy conservation roadmap which will save over Rs250 billion with measures to be approved by the federal and provincial governments, well-informed sources told Business Recorder.

The federal cabinet, which is scheduled to meet on Tuesday (Dec 20) with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in the chair, is likely to approve the roadmap as provincial chief ministers have also been invited to the meeting.

According to the roadmap, an amount of Rs58.7 billion will be saved by work from home @ 20 percent staff. For this purpose, directions will be issued to provinces under Article 149(4) of Constitution of Pakistan.

Wedding halls timings be limited to 10 pm, whereas, restaurants, hotels and markets closing timings will be limited to 8pm. The government is expecting a saving of Rs62 billion through these measures. For this purpose, directions will be issued to provinces under Article 149(4) of Constitution of Pakistan.

The government has set deadline of July 1, 2023 to stop manufacturing of inefficient fans after which tax/duty will be imposed on inefficient fans. The government is expecting a revenue of Rs15 billion through this step.

‘National contingency energy saving plan’ prepared to reduce import bill

The sources said government has also set deadline of February 1, 2023 to stop manufacturing of incandescent bulbs. Imposition of tax/duty on incandescent bulbs will generate revenue of Rs22 billion. Public sector organisations only to procure LED/energy efficient equipment.

Energy efficient measures to be incorporated in building Codes/Housing Societies Bye-Laws by Civic/Building Control Authorities, the sources added.

According to the roadmap, mandatory conical baffles for new geysers manufacturing by December 2023. Conical baffles will be installed in existing geysers in one year which will save Rs92 billion. The sources said alternative switching off of streetlights will be started at Islamabad forthwith, whereas, instructions will be issued. For this purpose, directions will be issued to provinces under Article 149(4) of the Constitution of Pakistan.

E-Bikes shall be encouraged. Duties to be eliminated on E-Bikes manufacturing, whereas, charging stations will be started from Lahore and Islamabad.

Energy conservation awareness campaigns will be started through media/social media and TV etc. The PEMRA to ensure implementation of 10 per cent public service messages quota from commercial time. During 7pm to 11:30pm energy conservation messages will be aired. The PEMRA to provide implementation plan for 2023.

National Energy Efficiency and Conservation Authority (NEECA) to hire an advertising agency for awareness campaigns. Vigorous public awareness about energy and water conservation will be launched. The Pemra will give maximum coverage to energy conservation. The government has decided to revise water rates in rural and urban areas. Water conservation to be incorporated in housing societies by-laws by Civic/Building Control Authorities. A committee to be headed by the secretary Science and Technology Division with members from all concerned ministries shall fortnightly review the implementation status and report to the Minister Defence on a monthly basis.

