AGL 4.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.81%)
ANL 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-4.35%)
AVN 70.19 Decreased By ▼ -2.29 (-3.16%)
BOP 4.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.62%)
CNERGY 4.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.31%)
EFERT 80.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.53%)
EPCL 42.90 Decreased By ▼ -2.31 (-5.11%)
FCCL 11.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.34%)
FFL 4.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.5%)
FLYNG 6.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.97%)
FNEL 4.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.07%)
GGGL 7.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.73%)
GGL 12.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-5.59%)
HUMNL 5.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.52%)
KEL 2.46 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 23.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.89%)
MLCF 22.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-2.45%)
OGDC 71.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.03%)
PAEL 14.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.08%)
PIBTL 4.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.09%)
PRL 15.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.17%)
SILK 1.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.89%)
TELE 7.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-8.78%)
TPL 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-5.26%)
TPLP 19.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.35%)
TREET 18.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-2.77%)
TRG 131.84 Decreased By ▼ -2.46 (-1.83%)
UNITY 14.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.48%)
WAVES 8.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.54%)
WTL 1.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.15%)
BR100 4,066 Decreased By -46.2 (-1.12%)
BR30 14,617 Decreased By -247.4 (-1.66%)
KSE100 40,971 Decreased By -330.7 (-0.8%)
KSE30 15,076 Decreased By -165.7 (-1.09%)
US Capitol panel mulls calling for charges against Trump

AFP Published 20 Dec, 2022 07:05am
WASHINGTON: Lawmakers probing last year’s deadly assault on the US Capitol began a final public meeting Monday that is expected to end in a vote on whether to recommend criminal charges against former president Donald Trump.

The decision will be the culmination of an 18-month probe by a House of Representatives select committee that interviewed more than 1,000 witnesses and held explosive public hearings on the storming of Congress on January 6, 2021.At least five people died after a mob whipped up by Trump’s false claims of a stolen election, and directed to march on Congress by the defeated president, ransacked the seat of US democracy in a thwarted bid to prevent the transfer of power to President Joe Biden.

The referrals would be largely symbolic, as the panel has no control over charging decisions, which rest with the Justice Department.

