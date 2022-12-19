Imran Khan claims CM Elahi under pressure from establishment

Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan claimed on Monday that Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi was under pressure from the military establishment, Aaj News reported.

"Parvez Elahi takes the establishment's pressure on himself. However, I am convinced that the chief minister would dissolve the Punjab assembly on my instructions," Imran said while speaking with his party’s members of the provincial assemblies (MPA) from Sargodha, Khushab, and Jhang.

The PTI chief said that the PML-Q is an independent political party, adding that it has its own policy regarding the former army chief.

"However, we believe that Gen Bajwa (retd) was fully responsible for toppling my government and installing these 'crooks' on this country."

The statement by the former premier comes a day after CM Punjab expressed dissatisfaction over Imran Khan’s criticism of former army chief General Qamar Bajwa (retired).

During an interview with ARY News on Sunday, Parvez Elahi said he would be the first one to defend Gen Bajwa (retd) if he is unduly criticised by anyone in the future.

“I felt terrible when Imran Khan spoke against Gen Bajwa (retd) while having me seated beside him,” Parvez said adding that the former army chief was a "benefactor" and nothing should be said against benefactors.

“Gen Bajwa gave many favours to the PTI government, therefore, you should not be so ungrateful,” the Punjab CM reminded the PTI chief.

He said they are allies of PTI instead of opponents but can't forget the favours of their "benefactors".

Last week, PTI Chairman Imran Khan had criticized General Qamar Javed Bajwa (retired) while announcing that his party's governments in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will be dissolved on December 23 (Friday).

Talking about his government’s ouster via a no-confidence motion earlier this year, he said: “My question today is, who was responsible for this regime change?”

“Only one man is responsible: General Bajwa," he said.

"I didn’t speak out against him because he was the army chief. We want our army to be strong so we kept quiet and kept looking at how the conspiracy happened.”

He said the former army chief had “decided to remove his government," alleging that General Qamar Javed Bajwa (retired) gave "NRO 2" to the ruling coalition.

In his address, Imran had reiterated the call for “fresh and fair elections,” stressing that the country was drowning as skilled people and professionals were leaving Pakistan in big numbers.