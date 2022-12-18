AGL 5.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.2%)
ANL 8.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.35%)
AVN 72.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-0.85%)
BOP 4.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 4.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
EFERT 80.41 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (0.7%)
EPCL 45.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.42%)
FCCL 11.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.42%)
FFL 5.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.96%)
FLYNG 6.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.69%)
FNEL 4.39 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.92%)
GGGL 8.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.83%)
GGL 13.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.81%)
HUMNL 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.18%)
KEL 2.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.41%)
LOTCHEM 23.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-2.18%)
MLCF 22.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.83%)
OGDC 72.52 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.71%)
PAEL 14.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.54%)
PIBTL 4.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.92%)
PRL 15.36 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.46%)
SILK 1.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 7.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.64%)
TPL 7.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-4.68%)
TPLP 19.36 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
TREET 18.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.57%)
TRG 134.22 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.39%)
UNITY 15.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-3.4%)
WAVES 8.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.57%)
WTL 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.55%)
BR100 4,112 Increased By 15.3 (0.37%)
BR30 14,865 Increased By 6.2 (0.04%)
KSE100 41,301 Increased By 121.7 (0.3%)
KSE30 15,242 Increased By 26.6 (0.17%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 18, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Will be first to defend if anyone criticised Gen Bajwa in future: Elahi

BR Web Desk Published December 18, 2022 Updated December 18, 2022 06:10pm
Follow us

Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi said on Sunday that he will be the first one to defend General Qamar Javed Bajwa (retired) if he is unduly criticised by anyone in the future, Aaj News reported.

Elahi's statement comes a day after Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan announced to dissolve Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) assemblies on Friday, with CM Punjab and CM KP beside him.

During an interview with ARY News, which will be aired later tonight, Parvez Elahi referred to Imran Khan's criticism of former army chief General Qamar Bajwa (retd) in Saturday's address to party workers.

“I felt very bad when Imran Khan spoke against Gen Bajwa (retd) while having me seated beside him,” Parvez said adding that the former army chief was a "benefactor" and nothing should be said against benefactors.

“Gen Bajwa gave many favours to the PTI government, therefore, the favours shouldn't be forgotten,” the Punjab CM reminded the PTI chief.

He said that they are allies of PTI instead of opponents but they can't forget the favours of their "benefactors".

Elahi said that former spymaster General Faiz Hamid [retd] was against his party. “HE committed many abuses and tried to send us behind bars. He was against us,” Parvez noted.

The Punjab chief minister said that once Imran Khan did not even allow former federal minister Moonis Elahi to sit with him [in the federal cabinet] but Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) backed Imran “when he needed us the most.”

Gen Bajwa behind regime change

During his address on Saturday, former premier Imran Khan spoke in detail about his government's ouster via a no-confidence motion earlier this year.

“My question today is, who was responsible for this regime change? Only one man is responsible: General Bajwa," he said.

"I didn’t speak out against him because he was the army chief. We want our army to be strong so we kept quiet and kept looking at how the conspiracy happened.”

He said the former army chief had “decided to remove his government," alleging that General Qamar Javed Bajwa (retired) gave "NRO 2" to the ruling coalition.

PTI Chaudhry Parvez Elahi PMLQ Gen Retd Qamar Javed Bajwa

Comments

1000 characters

Will be first to defend if anyone criticised Gen Bajwa in future: Elahi

Four policemen martyred in attack on Lakki Marwat police station

Dar sharpens focus on energy circular debt

PM underscores need for ‘charter of economy’

12 killed as oil tanker catches fire in Afghanistan's Salang pass

At least eight Iraqi police officers killed in bomb blast near Kirkuk

Messi's Argentina in World Cup final showdown with France

Brook ton powers England to narrow lead in Karachi

Ukraine races to restore power after Russian missiles batter grid

November FCA: KE seeks negative, CPPA-G positive adjustment

Read more stories