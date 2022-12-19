LME aluminium may fall into $2,237-$2,286 range this week

SINGAPORE: LME aluminium may fall into a range of $2,237-$2,286 a tonne this week, as a bounce from the Sept. 28-low of $2,080.50 has completed.

The bounce consists of three waves.

The wave c could be well divided into five smaller waves.

Such a structure, along with a break below a rising trendline, suggests a completion of the wave c.

The metal may fall towards the bottom of the wave b at $2,156.50 this week.

A break above $2,450 may lead to a gain into the $2,496-$2,576 range.