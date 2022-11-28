AGL 5.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-4.28%)
LME aluminium to test support at $2,236 this week

Reuters Published 28 Nov, 2022 12:55pm
SINGAPORE: LME aluminium is expected to test a support at $2,236 a tonne this week, a break below could trigger a fall into $2,073-$2,150 range.

The bounce from the Sept. 28 low of $2,080.50 has ended around a resistance at $2,461.

Three waves make up the bounce.

The bottom of the wave b around $2,150 becomes a target.

China’s October aluminium output climbs 9.5% on relaxed power curbs

A climb above the resistance at $2,360 will complicate the picture.

Signals will turn neutral if the metal remains in the range of $2,360 to $2,161. A break above $2,461, which looks unlikely, may lead to a gain into $2,562-$2,686 range.

LME aluminium

