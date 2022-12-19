AGL 4.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.8%)
ANL 7.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.11%)
AVN 70.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.68 (-2.32%)
BOP 4.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.01%)
CNERGY 4.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.6%)
EFERT 80.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.56%)
EPCL 43.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-3.12%)
FCCL 11.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.93%)
FFL 4.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.5%)
FLYNG 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.34%)
FNEL 4.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.3%)
GGGL 7.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.61%)
GGL 13.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.68%)
HUMNL 5.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.03%)
KEL 2.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.22%)
LOTCHEM 22.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-2.72%)
MLCF 22.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.97%)
OGDC 71.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-0.81%)
PAEL 14.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.03%)
PIBTL 4.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.17%)
PRL 15.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.37%)
SILK 1.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.77%)
TELE 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-6.49%)
TPL 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.29%)
TPLP 19.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.88%)
TREET 18.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.13%)
TRG 133.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.74%)
UNITY 14.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.58%)
WAVES 8.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.43%)
WTL 1.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.36%)
BR100 4,073 Decreased By -39.5 (-0.96%)
BR30 14,638 Decreased By -226.9 (-1.53%)
KSE100 41,017 Decreased By -284.4 (-0.69%)
KSE30 15,130 Decreased By -112.1 (-0.74%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 19, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Japan backs African Union entry to G20, PM Kishida says

Reuters Published 19 Dec, 2022 11:50am
<p>Photo: REUTERS</p>

Photo: REUTERS
Follow us

TOKYO: Japan will support the African Union’s entry to the Group of 20 (G20) forum of the world’s largest economies, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Monday.

Kishida said the union’s addition to the G20 was important “given African countries’ increasing role in international society”.

Japan also agreed with Senegal on resource development cooperation and boosting investment by Japanese firms, Kishida said.

Japan PM wants defence spending to double to 2% of GDP to counter China

“We confirmed to build a further comprehensive relationship between Japan and Senegal,” he told reporters after meeting Senegalese President Macky Sall in Tokyo.

Japan G20 Tokyo Senegal African Union

Comments

1000 characters

Japan backs African Union entry to G20, PM Kishida says

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal increase against US dollar

Imran Khan promises ‘no action’ against Bajwa

PDM govt tries to size up post-IK move situation

Elahi takes exception to IK’s criticism of Bajwa

Oil rises as China recovery, US buyback plan brighten outlook

EU strikes deal to boost carbon market, Europe’s biggest climate policy

UN deal calls for $20bn international biodiversity aid

Militants seize counter-terrorism centre in Bannu

Four policemen martyred in Lakki Marwat terror attack

What’s actually behind PKR’s woes?

Read more stories