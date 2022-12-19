PDM govt tries to size up post-IK move situation

LAHORE: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif called on Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) Chief Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain here on Sunday at his residence.

The premier inquired about Shujaat’s health while Federal minister Tariq Bashir Cheema, Chaudhry Saalik Hussain, and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) Malik Ahmad Khan were also present.

Both the leaders discussed matters pertaining to the country’s economic, political situation.

In the meeting, the PML-Q chief lauded PM Shehbaz’s efforts to revive the economy.

Both vowed to improve and strengthen mutual cooperation and collaboration to get the country out of economic and political turmoil.

The meeting came a day after PTI Chairman Imran Khan announced that his governments in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will dissolve their assemblies on December 23 (Friday) to pave the way for fresh elections.

Only political, economic stability can strengthen Pakistan: PM Shehbaz

The former prime minister made the announcement in a video address with Punjab Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan by his side.

PM Shehbaz, during his meeting with Shujaat, enquired about his health and presented him with a bouquet.

Both leaders discussed the prevailing political situation in the country. The prime minister apprised Shujaat of the measures taken by the government to tackle inflation and provide relief to the public.

The PML-Q chief appreciated the efforts of PM Shehbaz to rid the country and its people of the problems being faced.

Furthermore, Shujaat and the prime minister agreed to strengthen their mutual cooperation in the future.

The two leaders agreed that political stability and close cooperation were essential to get the country out of the problems it is facing.

It may be noted that Punjab Chief Minister Elahi belongs to the PML-Q but has chosen to side with Imran and be PTI’s ally. Elahi has time and again publicly declared that the Punjab Assembly is the PTI chief’s mandate and that he will dissolve the assembly whenever Imran tells him to do so.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif held a meeting with Co-Chairman of Pakistan People’s Party Asif Ali Zardari and discussed in detail the overall political and economic situation in the country.

During the meeting held at the Model Town residence, here on Sunday, of the prime minister, they agreed that nobody would be allowed to create political instability in the country.

They decided to take decisive action against those who were conspiring to push the country toward economic default.

They consulted on matters related to relief to the public and for increasing economic activities in the country.

The former president appreciated efforts of the prime minister to reduce the prices of petroleum products.

The two leaders agreed to speed up relief activities for rehabilitation of flood affectees and to save them from the harsh winter.

They concurred that the allied parties would enhance their political strength. They were unanimous in their view that political stability was imperative for the economic progress of Pakistan and they would go to any extent to save Pakistan from economic hardship.

They resolved that the coalition government would continue to move forward for political stability and economic development.

PM Shehbaz welcomed the PPP co-chairman on his arrival.

After departure, from the residence of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif former president of Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari went to the residence of former Prime Minister Shujaat Hussain. Both the leaders discussed the prevailing political situation of the country.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022