Dec 17, 2022
Pakistan

Only political, economic stability can strengthen Pakistan: PM Shehbaz

  • Says people who hurt public confidence were now out to dissolve assemblies
BR Web Desk Published December 17, 2022 Updated December 17, 2022 04:33pm
Slamming his opponents for “spreading anarchy”, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif called on Saturday for political stability in the country.

In a statement, PM said that only political stability and an economic charter could “strengthen Pakistan’s national solidarity”, Radio Pakistan reported.

He reiterated the government's resolve to bring economic stability in Pakistan as well as saving it from default.

“The people who had laid land mines in the economic foundations of the country, are out to do the same in the political foundations of the country,” APP quoted the PM as saying in a veiled reference to the PTI leadership.

Dissolution of Punjab, KPK assemblies: Imran Khan says will announce date on 17th

"The people who had hurt public confidence, were now out to dissolve assemblies," he said.

His statement comes as PTI chairman Imran Khan is set to address a rally in Lahore and disclose the date of dissolution of the KPK and Punjab assemblies.

Meanwhile, the PM called upon the nation to ponder why the “wrongdoing junta” suddenly swung into action whenever the country was taken on the path of economic prosperity.

“The political miscreants wanted to force the world to not invest in Pakistan by spreading anarchy, besides hampering the efforts for rehabilitation of the flood-affected people,” the PM said.

He criticized his political opponents for being self-centric and interested in their political interests and for not being concerned about the plight of the flood victims.

He vowed that they would rid the public of food inflation and unemployment, stressing that it was necessary to get rid of the “politically unemployed”.

PM Shehbaz added that during the past four years of the previous government’s tenure, the people had endured economic upheaval, calling on the PTI leaders to not create hurdles in the economic prosperity of the country.

He also advised his political opponents to take pity on the condition of the people, adding that real politics was to bring the public out of the curse of poverty and unemployment.

