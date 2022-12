KARACHI: Gold prices on Friday reached an all-time high on the local market, traders said. They grew by Rs 500 to another all-time high of Rs 171900 per tola and Rs 428 to Rs 147376 per 10 grams. On the world market, gold were quoted for $1782 per ounce.

Silver prices receded from the peak by Rs30 to Rs1960 per tola and Rs25.72 to Rs1680.38 per 10 grams.

