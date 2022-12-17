SPI inflation down 0.4pc WoW

ISLAMABAD: The Sensitive Price Indicator-based inflation for the week ended December 15, recorded a decrease of 0.40 percent due to a decline in the prices of food items including tomatoes (28.71 percent), potatoes (16.63 percent), eggs (2.64 percent), vegetable ghee 1kg (0.91 percent), masoor (0.61 percent), and cooking oil 5 litre (0.32 percent), says the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

The year-on-year trend depicts an increase of 29.42per cent mainly due to an increase in the prices of onions (468.21per cent), diesel (70.51per cent), tea Lipton (62.61per cent), petrol (59.27per cent), eggs (53.77per cent), salt powdered (53.38per cent), chicken (52.92per cent), gents sponge chappal (52.21per cent), bananas (49.45per cent), moong (46.71per cent), pulse gram (44.72per cent), and mustard oil (41.08per cent), while decrease is observed in the prices of chillies powdered (40.56per cent), electricity for q1 (11.81per cent), and gur (3.42per cent). The SPI for the week under review in the above mentioned group was recorded at 217.64 points against 218.52 points registered in the previous week, according to the latest PBS data released on Friday.

During the week, out of 51 items, prices of 22 (43.14per cent) items increased, nine (17.65per cent) items decreased and 20 (39.21per cent) items remained stable.

The SPI for the consumption group up to Rs17,732, Rs17,732-22,888, Rs22,889-29,517, Rs29,518-44,175 and for above decreased by 0.77 per cent, 0.65 per cent, 0.51 per cent, 0.44 per cent, and 0.29 per cent, respectively.

The items, which recorded increase in their average prices during the week over previous include chicken (5.89 per cent), onions (4.45 per cent), Sufi washing soap (2.30 per cent), wheat flour bag 20kg (2.17 per cent), rice basmati broken (2.04 per cent), rice irri-6/9 (1.74 per cent), sugar (1.31 per cent), firewood whole 40kg (1.27 per cent), salt powdered (1.08 per cent), bananas (0.93 per cent), garlic (0.78 per cent), milk fresh (0.69 per cent), cigarettes Capstan 20’s packet each (0.51 per cent), moong (0.51 per cent), curd (0.46 per cent), match box each (0.43 per cent), LPG (0.30 per cent), mutton (0.23 per cent), gur (0.05 per cent), cooked daal (0.03 per cent), mustard oil (0.02 per cent), and beef with bone (0.01 per cent).

The commodities, which recorded a decrease in their average prices included tomatoes (28.71 per cent), potatoes (16.63 per cent), eggs (2.64 per cent), vegetable ghee Dalda/Habib or other superior quality 1kg pouch each (0.91per cent), vegetable ghee Dalda/Habib 2.5kg tin each (0.65per cent), masoor (0.61per cent), maash (0.44 per cent), cooking oil Dalda or other similar brand (sn), 5-litre tin each (0.32per cent), and pulse gram (0.22per cent).

