Dec 16, 2022
Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal gain against US dollar

  • Currency hovers at 224-225 level in inter-bank market
Recorder Report Published 16 Dec, 2022 11:12am
Pakistan’s rupee recorded a marginal increase against the US dollar in the inter-bank market, inching 0.09% higher during the opening hours of trading on Friday.

At around 10:30am, the rupee was being quoted at 224.50, an appreciation of Re0.21, during intra-day trading.

On Thursday, the rupee ended unchanged against the US dollar to settle at 224.71 in the inter-bank market.

In a key development on Thursday, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar announced that the price of petrol was being reduced by Rs10 and diesel was being brought down by Rs7.5 per litre.

The reduction means the price of petrol is now Rs214.8 per litre, while that of diesel is Rs227.80 per litre with effect from December 16.

Experts say the decline in oil prices would foremost reduce Pakistan’s transportation costs. The head item alone in CPI weighs 5.91%, in addition to the secondary impact it has on various other items.

“Every Rs50/ltr decline in POL product prices (~20% of current base) contributes a ~55bp MoM decline in CPI readings,” said JS Global in a report published on Monday.

Globally, the safe-haven dollar held just below the month’s high against the yen on Friday and maintained overnight gains versus other peers amid growing worries that continued monetary tightening at the world’s biggest central banks could trigger a recession.

A day earlier, the US Federal Reserve also tightened policy, with Chair Jerome Powell adding policymakers expected rates to rise higher and stay elevated for longer.

The dollar index, which gauges the currency against the euro, yen and four other peers, edged 0.06% lower to 104.45 in early Asia trading, but following a 0.85% surge overnight, its biggest since late September.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, rose in early Asian trade on Friday after falling 2% in the previous session on central bank interest rates hikes, and is poised to end the week higher after a series of positive oil demand forecasts.

