AGL 5.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.72%)
ANL 8.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.16%)
AVN 72.82 Decreased By ▼ -1.78 (-2.39%)
BOP 4.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.54%)
CNERGY 4.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.98%)
EFERT 79.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.96 (-2.4%)
EPCL 45.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-1.75%)
FCCL 11.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.09%)
FFL 5.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.87%)
FLYNG 6.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.13%)
FNEL 4.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-4.61%)
GGGL 8.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-4.32%)
GGL 13.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-3.67%)
HUMNL 5.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.83%)
KEL 2.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.99%)
LOTCHEM 23.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-4.26%)
MLCF 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.71%)
OGDC 72.01 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-1.44%)
PAEL 14.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.67%)
PIBTL 4.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.7%)
PRL 15.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.24%)
SILK 1.06 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.95%)
TELE 7.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-5.71%)
TPL 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.25%)
TPLP 19.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.03%)
TREET 19.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-4.25%)
TRG 133.70 Decreased By ▼ -2.62 (-1.92%)
UNITY 15.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.94%)
WAVES 8.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.98%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.44%)
BR100 4,097 Decreased By -68 (-1.63%)
BR30 14,859 Decreased By -313.4 (-2.07%)
KSE100 41,180 Decreased By -557.9 (-1.34%)
KSE30 15,215 Decreased By -248.2 (-1.6%)
Rupee remains stable against US dollar

  • Currency remains unchanged, closes at 224.71
Recorder Report Published December 15, 2022 Updated December 15, 2022 04:29pm
After witnessing marginal appreciation in the opening hours of trading, Pakistan’s rupee ended unchanged against the US dollar in the inter-bank market on Thursday.

As per the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the rupee closed at 224.71. The rupee has depreciated by 21.47% against the US dollar during the ongoing calendar year.

On Wednesday, the rupee had remained largely stable against the US dollar to settle at 224.71 after a decrease of Re0.01.

In a critical development, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar on Wednesday said that the International Monetary Fund (IMF) wanted to see not only the previous quarter but also the next three quarters, besides how the country would meet the $16 billion reconstruction and rehabilitation phase of floods.

Moreover, inflows of overseas workers’ remittances continued to decline in Pakistan, clocking in at $2.108 billion in November 2022, a drop of 14.3% on a year-on-year basis, showed data released by the SBP on Wednesday.

Internationally, the dollar was on the back foot on Thursday, even as the Federal Reserve kept to its hawkish rhetoric after raising rates by half a percentage point, as investors were doubtful over how much the central bank would commit to putting the brakes on growth to curb inflation.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell said overnight that the Fed would deliver more interest rate increases next year despite a possible recession in the US, with rates expected to peak above 5%.

Against a basket of currencies, the US dollar index was last 0.02% higher at 103.68, after touching a six-month low in the previous session.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, dipped on Thursday as the dollar firmed, while the possibility of further increases to interest rates by global central banks also heightened demand concerns.

Rupee remains stable against US dollar

