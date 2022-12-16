Netanyahu urges US to reaffirm commitment to KSA

DUBAI: Israeli Prime Minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu urged key ally the United States to reaffirm its commitment to Saudi Arabia and pledged to pursue formal Israeli ties with Riyadh for a “quantum leap” in peace, Al Arabiya English said on Thursday.

The US-Saudi strategic partnership has frayed under President Joe Biden’s administration and there has been tension between the United States and the United Arab Emirates, which forged relations with Israel.