Soldier, civilian martyred in Wednesday's suicide blast in North Waziristan: ISPR

A Pakistan army soldier and a civilian were martyred in a suicide blast that occurred in the general area of Miran Shah, North Waziristan District on Wednesday.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a press release the next day said that Havaldar Muhammad Ameer, 30, of Mianwali as well as a civilian were martyred.

Nine civilians were also injured in the incident, the military’s media affairs wing added.

Last month, a Pakistan Army soldier was martyred while a terrorist was killed during an exchange of fire between security forces and terrorists in North Waziristan.

Troops were patrolling in the Shewa area of North Waziristan District when they came under fire from terrorists, the ISPR said.

In the ensuing exchange of fire, the troops fought bravely and engaged the terrorist’s location effectively.

“During the intense gunfight, 35-year-old Havaldar Parosh, a resident of Kohat, fought gallantly but embraced martyrdom,” the ISPR said, adding that a terrorist was also killed during the exchange of fire.

The terrorist was identified and was found to have been actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces.