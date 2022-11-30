AGL 5.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.35%)
Soldier martyred in gunfight with terrorists in North Waziristan: ISPR

BR Web Desk Published November 30, 2022
A Pakistan Army soldier was martyred while a terrorist was killed during an exchange of fire between security forces and terrorists in North Waziristan, the military’s media affairs wing said on Wednesday.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), troops were patrolling in the Shewa area of North Waziristan District when they came under fire from terrorists.

In the ensuing exchange of fire, the troops fought bravely and engaged the terrorist’s location effectively.

“During the intense gunfight, 35-year-old Havaldar Parosh, a resident of Kohat, fought gallantly but embraced martyrdom,” the ISPR said, adding that a terrorist was also killed during the exchange of fire.

The terrorist was identified and was found to have been actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces.

Later, during a search, security forces recovered a weapon and ammunition from the dead terrorist.

A search and destroy operation was launched in the area to apprehend or eliminate any remaining terrorists, it added.

Last week, a Pakistan Army soldier, identified as 39-year-old Havaldar Umer Hayat from Kohat’s Lachi, was martyred in an exchange of fire with terrorists in South Waziristan’s Sararogha area.

