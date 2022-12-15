AGL 5.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.14%)
PM underscores need for early completion of CASA-1000

APP Published December 15, 2022 Updated December 15, 2022 10:05am
ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday said that Pakistan wanted the establishment of energy, rail and road connectivity with the diverse energy resources rich Central Asian Republics (CARs) for the development and prosperity of the entire region.

During a joint press stakeout with President of Tajikistan Emamoli Rahmon, the prime minister said Pakistan desired early completion of the Central Asia-South Asia (CASA-1000) power project to meet its energy needs.

He said Pakistan had been the first country that established ties with Tajikistan some 31 years back. Since then both countries had been enjoying excellent cordial and friendly ties.

Pakistan wanted to further strengthen the bilateral cooperation and ties in all fields including energy, trade, joint ventures in agriculture and food etc, he added.

Tajik president to visit Pakistan on Wednesday

Prime Minister Sharif further said Pakistan attached immense importance to its bilateral ties with Tajikistan as it was a gateway to the CARs.

He informed that they held very productive meetings to further strengthen the bilateral relations and promote trade, investment and culture between the people of two brotherly nations.

The prime minister expressed the hope that Tajik President Emomali Rahmon’s visit to Pakistan would usher in new era of cooperation and development between the two countries.

He also welcomed the Tajik president and his delegation and said that the people of Pakistan were overwhelmed with joy and pleasure over their visit.

President Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon, reciprocating the warm feelings for the government and people of Pakistan, said that his country attached high priority to its ties with Pakistan.

He said both countries had been making joint efforts to further promote the friendly ties and expressed the optimism that the MoUs signed between the two countries would give new impetus to these relations.

He said during their delegation-level deliberations, they had discussed government-to-government level contacts, security, economic situation, global economic decay, energy and connectivity activities and linking of port city of Karachi.

He said they also had useful exchange of views on CASA-1000, cooperation in agriculture, energy connectivity, joint ventures in food technology, trade, science and technology and cooperation between the business communities of the two countries.

Hujjathullah M.H.Babu Sahib Dec 15, 2022 09:30am
CASA-1000 is definitely a good intiative for the larger region but it should be brought to a sustainable fruition. The externally-imposed environment of global economic stalemate should wisely be utilized to expedite regional consolidation and development so that when global dynamics recover the economies of the region could rapidly plug in to the advantage of all. The Chinese example of letting "globalization" keep pace with them must be emulated across this region too. Otherwise, it would be just like letting the Rest drown with the West !
