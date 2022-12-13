AGL 5.30 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.76%)
ANL 8.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.6%)
AVN 74.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.24%)
BOP 5.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.62%)
CNERGY 4.40 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.92%)
EFERT 81.70 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.62%)
EPCL 45.85 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-5.17%)
FCCL 12.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.8%)
FFL 5.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.55%)
FLYNG 6.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
FNEL 4.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
GGGL 8.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.26%)
GGL 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.47%)
HUMNL 5.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.66%)
KEL 2.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.78%)
LOTCHEM 24.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-3.42%)
MLCF 23.55 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.07%)
OGDC 71.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 14.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.46%)
PIBTL 4.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.21%)
PRL 15.56 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.71%)
SILK 1.09 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.81%)
TELE 8.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.53%)
TPL 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
TPLP 19.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.86%)
TREET 20.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.15%)
TRG 136.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.18%)
UNITY 15.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.26%)
WAVES 9.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.98%)
WTL 1.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.47%)
BR100 4,156 Increased By 17 (0.41%)
BR30 15,124 Decreased By -66.2 (-0.44%)
KSE100 41,611 Increased By 70.1 (0.17%)
KSE30 15,402 Increased By 48.7 (0.32%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 13, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Tajik president to visit Pakistan on Wednesday

  • Number of bilateral agreements and MoUs expected to be signed
BR Web Desk Published 13 Dec, 2022 12:31pm
Follow us

Tajikistan President Emomali Rahmon will visit Pakistan on Wednesday at the invitation of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif.

The Foreign Office (FO) in a statement issued on Tuesday said the two sides will exchange views on further strengthening bilateral cooperation in a wide range of areas as well as sign a number of bilateral agreements and memorandums of understanding (MoUs).

"President Rahmon's visit to Pakistan is expected to impart a renewed impetus to deepening cooperation between the two countries in diverse fields and further strengthen the growing geo-economic partnership," the FO said.

It added that Pakistan and Tajikistan are brotherly countries linked through longstanding historical, cultural and religious bonds and the ties are marked by "mutual respect and exceptional cordiality".

Access to Gwadar, Karachi ports to be offered: Tajik president due next week

"Tajikistan is the closest neighbour of Pakistan in Central Asia separated only by the narrow Wakhan Corridor. This proximity makes Tajikistan an important partner of Pakistan in Central Asia," FO said.

Earlier this month, sources told Business Recorder that Pakistan will offer access to Tajikistan to Gwadar and Karachi ports.

According to sources, PM Shehbaz has setup a committee to review all current agreements and MoUs with Tajikistan so as to finalise the prime minister’s briefing papers and talking points.

Last month, PM Shehbaz met Rahmon in Sharm El Sheikh on the sidelines of the 27th session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP-27).

PM Shehbaz highlights Pakistan's climate change risks at COP27 summit

During conversation, the issues of cooperation between Tajikistan and Pakistan at the bilateral level and within the framework of the world’s most influential organisations, including the United Nations, were discussed.

Back in October, the PM also met Rahmon in Kazakhstan’s capital Astana, where he reiterated Pakistan’s readiness to provide access to Tajikistan to Gwadar and Karachi ports.

Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon

Comments

1000 characters

Tajik president to visit Pakistan on Wednesday

PM rejects default speculations with much vehemence

Intra-day update: rupee registers minor improvement against US dollar

PM’s youth loan scheme relaunched

IHC grants 14-day protective bail to Suleman Shehbaz

Former FTX CEO Bankman-Fried arrested in Bahamas after US files charges

Govt expects multibillion-dollar support from KSA

FBR exempts Reko Diq Mining Company from CVT

Export-oriented sectors: All set for study on ‘concessionary’ RLNG

Fuel requirement for summer discussed

Read more stories