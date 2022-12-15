AGL 5.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.9%)
ANL 8.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.83%)
AVN 74.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.05%)
BOP 5.09 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 4.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.23%)
EFERT 81.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.46%)
EPCL 46.22 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.63%)
FCCL 11.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.32%)
FFL 5.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
FLYNG 6.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
FNEL 4.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.73%)
GGGL 8.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
GGL 14.15 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.78%)
HUMNL 6.02 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
KEL 2.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.79%)
LOTCHEM 24.93 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.08%)
MLCF 23.37 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.09%)
OGDC 73.06 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (2.31%)
PAEL 15.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.6%)
PIBTL 4.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.42%)
PRL 15.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.19%)
SILK 1.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.93%)
TELE 8.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.47%)
TPL 7.94 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (4.2%)
TPLP 19.70 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.55%)
TREET 20.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.74%)
TRG 136.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-0.39%)
UNITY 16.02 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.43%)
WAVES 9.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.98%)
WTL 1.35 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.75%)
BR100 4,165 Increased By 2.8 (0.07%)
BR30 15,172 Increased By 21.7 (0.14%)
KSE100 41,738 Increased By 23.3 (0.06%)
KSE30 15,463 Increased By 32.7 (0.21%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 15, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Experts see significant cut in prices of petrol, diesel

Recorder Report Published 15 Dec, 2022 06:00am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: The price of petrol is likely to go down significantly in the range of Rs10.11 per litre while the price of high-speed diesel (HSD) may be lowered by Rs13.97 per litre for the second half of December 2022, according to estimates of energy experts.

However, there will be no reduction in petrol and HSD price in the next fortnight if the government increases the petroleum levy (PL) and adjusts the arrears of exchange loss on the FoB basis.

Sources said that petrol price is likely to be decreased from Rs224.80 to Rs214.69 per litre while the price of HSD is expected to go down by Rs13.97 per litre from Rs235.30 per litre to Rs221.33 per litre.

Petrol, diesel prices to stay unchanged for next fortnight: Ishaq Dar

Sources in Petroleum Division said that the government may jack up the PL on HSD, kerosene oil (SKO), and light diesel oil (LDO) and is also likely to adjust the arrears of exchange loss in petroleum prices for the second half of December.

They said if the government increases the PL and adjusts the arrears of exchange loss then there are slight chances that the price of petrol and HSD may go down. The government has committed to the IMF for the imposition of the general sales tax (GST) on petroleum products upon reaching the PL limit of Rs50 per litre on each petroleum product.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

petrol PETROLEUM DIVISION petrol price GST petroleum products petroleum levy petroleum products prices HSD price energy experts diesel price

Comments

1000 characters

Experts see significant cut in prices of petrol, diesel

SAB allows export of up to half a million tons of sugar

IMF wants to observe 3 more quarters, examine flood rehab plan: Dar

PM, Dar, others take stock of economic situation

Floods deteriorate FY23 economic outlook: ADB

PM underscores need for early completion of CASA-1000

Term of provisional distribution: Nepra extends licences’ term of eight Discos

Tunnel collapse: NJHEP CEO alludes to ‘lapses’ in design

Accountability: SC questions immunity available to armed forces

Ministers meet President

Consignments stuck at ports: MoC to hold talks with SBP

Read more stories