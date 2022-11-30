AGL 5.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.35%)
Petrol, diesel prices to stay unchanged for next fortnight: Ishaq Dar

  • Govt extends deadline to file income tax returns to December 15
BR Web Desk Published November 30, 2022 Updated November 30, 2022 10:09pm
Finance Minister Ishaq Dar on Wednesday announced that there would be no change in the prices of petrol and diesel for the next fortnight, Aaj News reported.

In a televised address, the minister said that the deadline for filing tax returns has been extended to December 15.

Dar announced a reduction of Rs7.5 per litre on light diesel and Rs10 on kerosene oil. "The revised price of Kerosene oil will be Rs181 per litre, while for light diesel, it will be Rs179 per litre," the finance minister said, adding that the prices of petrol and high-speed diesel will remain unchanged for the next 15 days.

"The price of petrol will remain at Rs224.80 per litre while the price of high-speed diesel will stay at Rs235.30 per litre for the next fortnight," he said.

The minister said that the deadline for filing tax returns, which was November 30, had been extended by 15 days to December 15. He urged the nation to take advantage of this opportunity and file their tax returns at the earliest.

