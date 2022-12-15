120,000 locally made mobile phones exported under ‘regulation 2021’: PTA

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan exported 120,000 locally manufactured mobile phones since the implementation of the Mobile Device Manufacturing Regulation 2021, says the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA).

The export ceremony of locally manufactured mobile phones by the PTA authorisation holder, Inovi Telecom, was held at the PTA headquarters here on Wednesday.

The ceremony was held to mark Inovi Telecom’s achievement of exporting 120,000 “Manufactured in Pakistan” mobile phones of SEGO brand to United Arab Emirates for African markets.

The ceremony was attended by Member (Finance) PTA, Muhammad Naveed; Member (Compliance and Enforcement) PTA, Dr Khawar Siddique Khokhar and senior officers of the PTA. CEO Inovi Telecom Zeeshan Mian Noor was also in attendance.

Inovi Telecom is the first company to export locally-manufactured mobile phones of a large quantity outside Pakistan. The CEO Inovi Telecom thanked and appreciated PTA for the active support and taking measures to help bolster the mobile industry. Moreover, both the PTA Members also extended their continued support for the development of a mobile device manufacturing ecosystem in Pakistan.

Inovi Telecom (Pvt) Ltd was issued Mobile Device Manufacturing Authorization on 9th April 2021 in accordance with the PTA Mobile Device Manufacturing Regulation 2021.

Local manufacturing plants have manufactured/assembled 18.14 million phones handsets during the first ten months – January to October 2022 - compared to 1.29 million commercially imported phones handsets. The local manufacturing plants have manufactured/assembled 1.44 million mobile phone handsets in October 2022.

The manufactured/assembled mobile phone handsets by local manufacturing plants during the calendar year 2021 stood at 24.66 million compared to 13.05 million in 2020 - a landmark increase of 88 percent.

The commercial imports of mobile phone handsets stood at 10.26 million in 2021 compared to 24.51 million in 2020, revealed the official data of the PTA. The locally-manufactured/assembled 18.14 million mobile phones handsets included 10.51 million 2G and 7.63 million smartphones. Besides, as per the PTA data, 55 percent mobile devices are smartphones and 45 percent 2G on Pakistan network.

The successful implementation of the Device Identification Registration and Blocking System (DIRBS) along with conducive government policies including the mobile manufacturing policy has created a favourable environment for mobile device manufacturing in Pakistan.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022