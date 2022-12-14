Markets
BOARD MEETINGS
KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
=========================================================
NAME OF COMPANY DATE TIME
=========================================================
Fauji Fertilizer Bin Qasim Limited 13-12-2022 11:00
Engro Corporation Limited 13-12-2022 09:30
Thal Limited 13-12-2022 03:30
TPL Insurance Limited 14-12-2022 11:00
Ruby Textile Mills Limited 14-12-2022 02:00
BankIslami Pakistan Limited 14-12-2022 11:30
ZIL Limited 14-12-2022 11:00
S G ALLIED BUSINESSES LIMITED 14-12-2022 10:30
Engro Corporation Limited 14-12-2022 09:30
Apna Microfinance Bank Limited 15-12-2022 02:30
AGP Limited 15-12-2022 02:30
Mirpurkhas Sugar Mills Limited 16-12-2022 02:30
Habib Bank Limited 16-12-2022 10:00
United Bank Limited 21-12-2022 10:00
The Bank of Khyber 23-Dec-22 10:00
=========================================================
