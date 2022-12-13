AGL 5.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
ANL 8.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AVN 74.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
BOP 5.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-3.05%)
CNERGY 4.38 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.46%)
EFERT 82.20 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.23%)
EPCL 45.93 Decreased By ▼ -2.42 (-5.01%)
FCCL 12.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.72%)
FFL 5.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.28%)
FLYNG 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.45%)
FNEL 4.62 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGGL 8.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.72%)
GGL 14.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.89%)
HUMNL 6.01 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 2.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.39%)
LOTCHEM 24.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-3.3%)
MLCF 23.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.21%)
OGDC 71.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.68%)
PAEL 15.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 4.80 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.63%)
PRL 15.66 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.36%)
SILK 1.07 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.9%)
TELE 8.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.88%)
TPL 7.62 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
TPLP 19.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TREET 20.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-2.23%)
TRG 137.21 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (0.89%)
UNITY 15.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.7%)
WAVES 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.65%)
WTL 1.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.47%)
BR100 4,162 Increased By 23.5 (0.57%)
BR30 15,150 Decreased By -39.6 (-0.26%)
KSE100 41,708 Increased By 167.1 (0.4%)
KSE30 15,423 Increased By 69.4 (0.45%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 13, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Macron says Paris conference to help Ukrainians ‘get through winter’

AFP Published 13 Dec, 2022 02:39pm
Follow us

PARIS: French President Emmanuel Macron said that an international aid conference in Paris on Tuesday was intended to help “the Ukrainian people to get through this winter”.

He said the focus was on providing short-term assistance given Russia’s attempts to “sow terror” in Ukraine by “cowardly” bombing the country’s civilian infrastructure.

“Very concretely, these are commitments to deliver generators, help repair infrastructure, deliver LEDs (light-emitting diodes) for lighting,” he said.

Macron emphasised “it’s going to be very practical”, adding this was “at the request of President (Volodymyr) Zelensky” who is addressing the conference by video link.

Macron postpones French pension overhaul to January

“Russia is reacting cowardly by bombing with a clear objective… to sow terror among the population,” the French president said.

He said that while these acts “constitute war crimes”, the “immediate urgency” was to “support the capacity of the Ukrainian people to resist”.

Emmanuel Macron Ukraine Ukraine energy minister

Comments

1000 characters

Macron says Paris conference to help Ukrainians ‘get through winter’

Sukkur-Hyderabad Motorway: PM wants more projects on public-private partnership model

Tajik president to visit Pakistan on Wednesday

Rupee continues to struggle, settles at 224.70 against US dollar

IHC grants 14-day protective bail to Suleman Shehbaz

Attock Refinery temporarily shuts down main distillation unit

Former FTX CEO Bankman-Fried arrested in Bahamas after US files charges

ICC rates Rawalpindi pitch ‘below average’ after Pakistan v England Test

Oil climbs as US pipeline closure adds to supply uncertainty

PM’s youth loan scheme relaunched

Export-oriented sectors: All set for study on ‘concessionary’ RLNG

Read more stories