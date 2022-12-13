AGL 5.30 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.76%)
ANL 8.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.6%)
AVN 75.00 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.39%)
BOP 5.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.9%)
CNERGY 4.43 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.61%)
EFERT 81.59 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.48%)
EPCL 47.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.14%)
FCCL 12.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.64%)
FFL 5.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
FLYNG 6.69 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.3%)
FNEL 4.68 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.3%)
GGGL 8.74 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.23%)
GGL 14.34 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.21%)
HUMNL 6.01 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 2.56 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.39%)
LOTCHEM 25.90 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.54%)
MLCF 23.57 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.16%)
OGDC 72.20 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.42%)
PAEL 15.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.33%)
PIBTL 4.78 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.21%)
PRL 15.80 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.27%)
SILK 1.12 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (6.67%)
TELE 8.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.23%)
TPL 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
TPLP 19.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TREET 20.75 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.44%)
TRG 137.20 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (0.88%)
UNITY 15.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
WAVES 9.24 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
WTL 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.74%)
BR100 4,169 Increased By 29.9 (0.72%)
BR30 15,273 Increased By 83.4 (0.55%)
KSE100 41,739 Increased By 198 (0.48%)
KSE30 15,433 Increased By 79.1 (0.52%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 13, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Oil rises on US supply concerns, hopes for returning China demand

Reuters Published 13 Dec, 2022 09:26am
Follow us

Oil prices rose for a second day on Tuesday as a key pipeline supplying the United States, the world’s biggest crude consumer, remained shut and on expectations loosening COVID restrictions in China, the second-biggest user globally, will boost demand.

Brent crude futures rose 64 cents, or 0.8%, to $78.63 per barrel by 0202 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures gained 64 cents, or 0.9%, to $73.81.

The closure of TC Energy Corp’s Keystone Pipeline, which ships about 620,000 barrels-per-day of Canadian crude from Alberta to the United States, has tightened supplies and raised the prospect that inventories at the Cushing, Oklahoma, storage hub will decline.

Cushing is also delivery point for the WTI crude futures contract.

Keystone has remained shut since a 14,000-barrel leak in the US state of Kansas reported on Dec. 7.

TC Energy has not released a timeline for a restart of the line, which carries crude to refineries in the Midwest and Gulf Coast.

Expectations are that the pipeline closure will cause US crude inventories to decline. Seven analysts polled by Reuters estimated, on average, that stockpiles dropped by 3.9 million barrels in the week to Dec. 9.

US oil may bounce into $73.26-$74.17 range

The poll was conducted ahead of reports from the American Petroleum Institute on Tuesday, and the Energy Information Administration, the statistical arm of the US Department of Energy, due on Wednesday.

Analysts from Bank of America expect that a successful economic reopening in China from its COVID-19 restrictions, combined with a dovish pivot by the US Federal Reserve on its interest rate increases, could boost fuel demand and propel Brent oil prices above $90 a barrel.

Also read

US West Texas Intermediate Oil Brent crude oil oil price cap Gulf Coast CHINA OIL

Comments

1000 characters

Oil rises on US supply concerns, hopes for returning China demand

PM’s youth loan scheme relaunched

Govt expects multibillion-dollar support from KSA

FBR exempts Reko Diq Mining Company from CVT

Export-oriented sectors: All set for study on ‘concessionary’ RLNG

Fuel requirement for summer discussed

NA passes foreign investment protection bill

Court proceedings: Senate, too, passes bill to insulate investors

Foreign investors, banks unwilling to invest: Imran Khan

SBP amends D-SIBs Framework

‘Gwadar shipyard faces delay due to land allotment issues’

Read more stories