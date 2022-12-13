Markets
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (December 12, 2022).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 41,540.55
High: 41,784.48
Low: 41,507.79
Net Change: 157.73
Volume (000): 45,403
Value (000): 2,392,244
Makt Cap (000) 1,564,895,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 8,276.75
NET CH (-) 54.87
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,018.83
NET CH (-) 5.42
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 8,358.51
NET CH (-) 30.91
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 6,649.45
NET CH (-) 33.66
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,815.24
NET CH (-) 2.67
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,687.97
NET CH (-) 5.45
------------------------------------
As on: 12-December-2022
====================================
