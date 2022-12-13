KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (December 12, 2022).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 41,540.55 High: 41,784.48 Low: 41,507.79 Net Change: 157.73 Volume (000): 45,403 Value (000): 2,392,244 Makt Cap (000) 1,564,895,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 8,276.75 NET CH (-) 54.87 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,018.83 NET CH (-) 5.42 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 8,358.51 NET CH (-) 30.91 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 6,649.45 NET CH (-) 33.66 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,815.24 NET CH (-) 2.67 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,687.97 NET CH (-) 5.45 ------------------------------------ As on: 12-December-2022 ====================================

