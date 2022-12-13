AGL 5.28 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.38%)
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (December 12, 2022). ==================================== BR...
Recorder Report Published 13 Dec, 2022 05:58am
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (December 12, 2022).

====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
             BRINDEX100             
====================================
Day Close:                 41,540.55
High:                      41,784.48
Low:                       41,507.79
Net Change:                   157.73
Volume (000):                 45,403
Value (000):               2,392,244
Makt Cap (000)         1,564,895,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  8,276.75
NET CH                     (-) 54.87
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  4,018.83
NET CH                      (-) 5.42
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  8,358.51
NET CH                     (-) 30.91
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  6,649.45
NET CH                     (-) 33.66
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  3,815.24
NET CH                      (-) 2.67
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  4,687.97
NET CH                      (-) 5.45
------------------------------------
As on:              12-December-2022
====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com. For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

