China’s 2022 wheat, corn, soybean output rise

Reuters Published 12 Dec, 2022 10:15am
BEIJING: China’s 2022 wheat output rose 0.6% from a year earlier to 137.72 million tonnes, the National Bureau of Statistics said in a statement on Monday.

Corn output was up 1.7% to 277.2 million tonnes, while soybean output rose 23.7% to 20.3 million tonnes.

Rice output fell 2% to 208.5 million tonnes.

The corn acreage shrank by 0.6% last year, while rice acreage fell 1.6%, the statement said.

French wheat

Area planted with soybeans jumped 21.7%, following a government policy to promote more soybean production.

