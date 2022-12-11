PARIS: Nearly all French wheat and barley fields are in good condition as crops head into their winter dormancy phase, data from farm office FranceAgriMer showed on Friday.

Regular rainfall and warm temperatures during autumn helped sowing and early cereal growth in France, the European Union’s biggest producer.

An intensifying cold spell this week is being monitored by the market although traders say the cooling of temperatures may help plants build up resistance if frosts remain moderate.