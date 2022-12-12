Retail business summit to be held tomorrow

LAHORE: The 2nd edition of Pakistan Future of Retail Business Summit and Expo (FOR2022) will be kicked off from December 13. The theme of the event this year will be Retail 4.0: Leading through innovation, technology and human capital.

The summit is being hosted by the Chainstore Association of Pakistan, an alliance of Pakistan’s 200 major brands and retailers, in collaboration with TerraBiz. It will connect around 500 key players from the retail sector – ranging from policymakers to logistics, e-commerce marketplaces to financial services, and mall operators to merchants – for the first time under one roof.

The conference includes international and national business leaders and speakers including Islam Shawky, the founder of Paymob from Egypt, and others.

Alongside the main conference, the event also features an expo where leading service providers from retail, information technology, logistics, banking and finance, payments and fintech, educational institutions, and related sectors will display their services.

The conference will discuss opportunities and challenges of digital transformation of retail, digital initiatives of FBR, supply chain issues and challenges, consumer trends, localization and sustainable manufacturing.

