AGL 5.35 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.71%)
ANL 8.43 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.36%)
AVN 75.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
BOP 5.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.58%)
CNERGY 4.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EFERT 81.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.16%)
EPCL 48.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.99%)
FCCL 12.40 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.24%)
FFL 5.53 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.36%)
FLYNG 6.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.02%)
FNEL 4.68 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGGL 9.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.37%)
GGL 14.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.01%)
HUMNL 6.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.94%)
KEL 2.58 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.18%)
LOTCHEM 27.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.18%)
MLCF 23.53 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.34%)
OGDC 72.28 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (0.81%)
PAEL 15.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.31%)
PIBTL 4.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.83%)
PRL 15.72 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.58%)
SILK 1.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 8.84 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.23%)
TPL 7.65 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.94%)
TPLP 19.75 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.02%)
TREET 21.16 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.52%)
TRG 137.88 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.55%)
UNITY 16.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.65%)
WAVES 9.42 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.75%)
WTL 1.38 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.73%)
BR100 4,167 Increased By 2.6 (0.06%)
BR30 15,357 Increased By 7.5 (0.05%)
KSE100 41,745 Increased By 46.7 (0.11%)
KSE30 15,419 Increased By 16.6 (0.11%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 12, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PDMA prepares winter contingency plan

Recorder Report Published 12 Dec, 2022 07:49am
Follow us

PESHAWAR: Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) under the guidance of Relief, Rehabilitation and Settlement Department, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has prepared the winter contingency plan 2022-23 to cope with various natural hazards in winter.

The natural hazards mentioned in the plan included winter hazards of extreme low temperature, fog, smog, snowfall, rainfall, landslides, flash floods and seismic activity along the mountainous north and west.

Director General PDMA Sharif Hussain has said that the process of Winter Contingency Plan was started in mid-October 2022 by involving all stakeholders of the Federal Government, Provincial line Departments, District Administration and development partners.

Digital tools for data collection were developed and shared with all stakeholders including information regarding district/sector specific hazards and vulnerability profile, hazard impact, damages, compensation paid, resource mapping, need assessment and coordination.

He added that the Winter Contingency Plan 2022-23 provides a detailed overview of district profile of winter hazards for the entire province. The document also covers details about the Composite Risk Score of every district based on the different types of hazards the districts is prone to.

It also explains the corresponding risks that are associated with it along with the approximate vulnerable population in the event of any untoward situation.

Keeping the risks that these hazards might pose the entire districts map out such vulnerable sites and prepare a Winter Contingency Plan of their respective districts wherein all the available resources are mapped and the corresponding response is chalked out, identifying clearly defined roles and responsibilities of various departments in the event of any unfavourable scenario.

The different winter hazards that this province is prone to, include heavy snowfall, extremely low temperatures and cold wave, avalanches, land sliding, heavy rainfall, fog and smog. Every hazard has its own challenges. For instance, the heavy snowfall in the upper regions of Malakand and Hazara divisions disrupt daily lives in different ways ranging from road closures, collapse of buildings /houses and the subsequent shortage of supplies /commodities. Similarly, low temperatures and cold waves result in the increase of Acute Respiratory Infection (ARI) diseases.

In this current Winter Contingency Plan vary specific challenges, hazards and risks of each district based on composite risk index have been mapped. This year, the flood affected population has been counted as one of the indicator for vulnerability assessment of each district.

Based on the historical data of events and damages flood affected population and the scientific interpolation of weather parameters, The district has been categorized as very high, high and medium, low risk districts.

The plan is stakeholders’ inclusive exercise that takes stock of what exists in terms of plans and resources, hazard’s analysis to determine the likely relief caseload as a planning assumption. The resources and estimated caseload with clear roles and responsibilities of different departments for dealing untoward emergency situation in the province has also been included. The sole objective is a unified response for minimizing the impacts of various winter hazards on the masses.

The process, contingency planning for major hazards, shall enable initiation of requisite mitigation measures and to undertake a coordinated response to minimize the loss of life and property in the events of disasters.

It is stakeholders’ inclusive exercise that takes stock of what exists in terms of plans and resources, hazards analysis to determine the likely relief caseloads as a planning assumption.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

KP floods snowfall flash floods PDMA landslides Winter season Winter Contingency Plan

Comments

1000 characters

PDMA prepares winter contingency plan

Imran Khan talks of ‘looming’ default

Govt committed to bringing economic stability: Dar

6 civilians killed, 17 hurt by Afghan border forces

New Gwadar international airport: test flights to commence next year

Construction of Greater Thal Canal: Punjab slams Centre for ‘refusing’ to sign loan agreement

‘Remanded back’ cases: FTO asks FBR to trace out records

Kashmir situation: OIC to submit assessment report to member countries

US forces kill two IS ‘officials’ in Syria raid

‘All bets off’ if Iran gets nuclear weapon: Saudi Arabia

Japanese startup launches historic Moon mission

Read more stories