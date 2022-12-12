LPG sales: Ogra takes action against use of plastic bags

ISLAMABAD: A team of the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority’s (OGRA) Enforcement Directorate on Sunday stopped the illegal and dangerous activities of selling LPG in plastic shopping bags, taking place in parts of the provincial capital of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa - Peshawar.

“OGRA team along with District Management visited different parts of Peshawar including Rati bazaar, Ashraf road and Khyber bazaar after reported selling and filling of LPG/Gas in plastic bags and immediately stopped the activity,” the authority spokesman Imran Ghaznavi said in a news release here.

He said the activity of filling and selling Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG)/Gas in plastic bags was highly dangerous from a public safety point of view.