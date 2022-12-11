AGL 5.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-4.18%)
ANL 8.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.47%)
AVN 75.82 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.03%)
BOP 5.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.72%)
CNERGY 4.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.23%)
EFERT 81.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.4%)
EPCL 49.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.82%)
FCCL 12.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-3.05%)
FFL 5.51 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
FLYNG 6.82 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.34%)
FNEL 4.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.43%)
GGGL 9.27 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (10.1%)
GGL 14.88 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (6.67%)
HUMNL 6.18 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.64%)
KEL 2.57 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.39%)
LOTCHEM 27.73 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.29%)
MLCF 23.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.92%)
OGDC 71.91 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (1.14%)
PAEL 15.13 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.67%)
PIBTL 4.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.43%)
PRL 15.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2%)
SILK 1.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.73%)
TELE 8.85 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.34%)
TPL 7.34 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.67%)
TPLP 19.49 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.19%)
TREET 21.08 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.1%)
TRG 137.25 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.48%)
UNITY 16.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.51%)
WAVES 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.08%)
WTL 1.38 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.22%)
BR100 4,164 Increased By 6.3 (0.15%)
BR30 15,350 Increased By 10.3 (0.07%)
KSE100 41,698 Increased By 46.7 (0.11%)
KSE30 15,402 Increased By 22.3 (0.15%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 11, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Neymar ‘psychologically destroyed’ by World Cup exit

AFP Published 11 Dec, 2022 12:04pm
Follow us

DOHA: Neymar said Saturday he was “psychologically destroyed” by Brazil’s elimination from the World Cup in a penalty shootout defeat to Croatia and admitted it hurt more than any other loss in his career.

The 30-year-old scored a superb individual effort to equal Pele’s record goalscoring haul of 77 goals for the Selecao in Friday’s match that finished 1-1 after extra time.

But he never got to take a spot kick in the shootout that Croatia won 4-2 to move into the semi-finals.

Pre-tournament favourites Brazil must now wait at least another four years to win their sixth World Cup – their last dates back to 2002.

“I am psychologically destroyed. It is definitely the defeat which has hurt me the most, which left me paralysed for ten minutes after the match, after which I burst into tears without being able to stop,” Neymar said in an Instagram message.

“It is going to hurt for a very long time, unfortunately,” he added.

Neymar said immediately after Brazil crashed out that he might have played his last match for his country – but Pele urged him to “keep inspiring us”.

The 82-year-old said on Instagram he hoped the superstar forward would carry on playing, adding that goalscoring achievements were no match for the honour of representing Brazil.

“You know, as I do, that no number is greater than the joy of representing our country,” Pele wrote.

Pele urges Neymar to ‘keep inspiring us’ after Brazil World Cup exit

“I’m 82 years old, and after all this time, I hope I’ve inspired you in some way to get this far…. Your legacy is far from over.

“Keep inspiring us. I will continue punching the air with happiness with every goal you score, as I have done in every game I’ve seen you on the pitch.”

Pele, who was hospitalised earlier this month during treatment for colon cancer, congratulated Neymar for equalling his goalscoring record.

“I learned that the more time passes, the more our legacy grows,” Pele wrote.

“My record was set almost 50 years ago, and no one has been able to get close to it until now. You made it, my boy. That adds to the greatness of your achievement.”

Brazil Neymar FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Croatia

Comments

1000 characters

Neymar ‘psychologically destroyed’ by World Cup exit

Financial inclusion, infrastructure project: World Bank urged to allow restructuring, extension

VVIP visits: ECC approves additional funds of Rs300m

Customs value on import of artificial leather suitcases revised

State property in Washington DC: MoFA to satisfy cabinet on proposed sale

Non-life insurance cos: SECP suggests ways to determine risk capital charge

Dastgir launches construction of new grid stations

NASA Moon capsule Orion due to splash down after record-setting voyage

‘Statutes will not be given retroactive construction unless...’: SC

Russia oil embargo, price cap disrupts tankers

Experts identify causes behind NJHPP tunnel collapse

Read more stories