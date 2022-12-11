Human rights first step towards human freedom: Zardari

ISLAMABAD: Former President of Pakistan and President Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarians (PPP-P) Asif Ali Zardari in his message on the International Human Rights Day said that human rights are the first step towards human freedom.

Shaheed Quaid-e-Awam Zulfikar Ali Bhutto guaranteed human rights in the 1973 constitution and Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto was a champion of human rights.

Asif Ali Zardari said that the leadership and workers of the Pakistan People’s Party have struggled for many decades for the restoration of human rights. Whenever Pakistan People’s Party came to power, it ensured human rights.

Former President said that the violation of human rights has become a norm in Occupied Kashmir. The world should raise its voice against the violation of human rights in Occupied Kashmir. The Pakistan People’s Party will continue to advocate for the provision of human rights, he concluded.

