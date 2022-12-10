LHC directs MoE secy to decide engineer’s representation

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court has directed the secretary Ministry of Energy to decide a representation of the petitioner Engineer Emmanuel Srdar Masih challenging anomalies in the process for bidding of supply and installation of 765 KV Hexa Bundle Double Circuit DASU-Mansehra-Islamabad transmission line.

The court disposed of the petition and directed the secretary energy to convert the petition into a representation and decide the same through a speaking and well-reasoned order after hearing the point of the petitioner and all other concerned persons preferably within 60 days.

Earlier, the petitioner’s counsel Mamoon Nasir argued before the court that the petitioner was an engineer by profession and had been pointing out several anomalies and discrepancies with respect to various projects and bidding processes initiated by the National Despatch and Transmission Company (NTDC).

He stated that the project in question had a value of more than Rs 6.7 billion and it was awarded to a company which did not have any experience with respect to the installation of 765/220 KV transmission line. He, therefore, sought a direction to the secretary Ministry of Energy for early decision of the matter in accordance with law.

