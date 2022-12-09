AGL 5.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-3.64%)
ANL 8.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
AVN 75.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.13%)
BOP 5.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.53%)
CNERGY 4.43 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.23%)
EFERT 81.85 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.27%)
EPCL 49.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.5%)
FCCL 12.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.35%)
FFL 5.54 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.73%)
FLYNG 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.04%)
FNEL 4.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.06%)
GGGL 9.17 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (8.91%)
GGL 14.88 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (6.67%)
HUMNL 6.15 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.15%)
KEL 2.56 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 27.85 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.72%)
MLCF 23.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.38%)
OGDC 72.30 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.69%)
PAEL 15.15 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.8%)
PIBTL 4.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.43%)
PRL 15.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2%)
SILK 1.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.64%)
TELE 8.88 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.68%)
TPL 7.30 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.11%)
TPLP 19.36 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.52%)
TREET 21.00 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.72%)
TRG 137.30 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.51%)
UNITY 16.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.33%)
WAVES 9.36 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.19%)
WTL 1.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.7%)
BR100 4,166 Increased By 8.5 (0.2%)
BR30 15,389 Increased By 50.1 (0.33%)
KSE100 41,701 Increased By 49.3 (0.12%)
KSE30 15,422 Increased By 41.9 (0.27%)
Dec 09, 2022
European shares rise as industrials, financials gain on China optimism

Reuters Published 09 Dec, 2022 01:58pm
European shares rose on Friday as industrial and financial stocks gained on optimism over China relaxing COVID curbs, while Credit Suisse climbed on news of a capital raise.

The region-wide STOXX 600 index was up 0.2% at 0810 a.m. GMT and appeared set to snap a five-day losing streak that was largely driven by concerns about an impending global recession brought on by sharp rate hikes from central banks.

Data on Thursday showing a rise in US weekly jobless claims, however, has raised investor hopes that the Federal Reserve could temper its aggressive stance on interest rate hikes.

Investors have also cheered China easing its strict COVID curbs which they hope would help drive a recovery in the country’s economy.

European shares slip for fifth day

Industrial stocks including Airbus were among the biggest boosts to the STOXX 600, while the financial services sector rose as shares of Credit Suisse rebounded further from record lows hit last week.

Credit Suisse shares rose 3.0% after the embattled bank hailed a “milestone” in its turnaround plan on Thursday after raising 2.24 billion Swiss francs ($2.39 billion) as part of a 4 billion franc cash call.

Despite early gains, the STOXX 600 was still likely to log losses this week after seven straight weekly gains.

European shares

