Dar meets Alvi to blunt IK’s assembly dissolution threat

ISLAMABAD: Finance Minister Ishaq Dar on Wednesday called on President Dr Arif Alvi amid political uncertainty in the wake of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan’s announcement that he would dissolve the provincial assemblies of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to a statement issued by the media office of President House, the finance minister briefed the president on the overall economic situation of the country, and the steps taken by the government to provide relief to the most vulnerable segments of society.

“Various matters concerning finance, economy and rehabilitation of flood affectees were also discussed during the meeting,” the statement added.

During the meeting, Dar reportedly exchanged views with Dr Alvi on the prevailing political situation of the country following the PTI chairman’s announcement to dissolve the provincial assemblies of Punjab and KP.

PTI engaged in 'informal talks' with govt, says Fawad

The finance minister reportedly sought President Dr Alvi’s role in getting the opposition’s cooperation in implementation on the International Monetary Fund (IMF) agreement.

Dar also reportedly exchanged views with President Alvi on a proposal to shut the markets across the country after 6:00pm as part of the government’s energy conservation efforts.

