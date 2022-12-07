KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Forex Association of Pakistan on Tuesday (December 06, 2022).
CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING
US S (O/M) 229.25 231.50 DKK 32.77 32.87
SAUDIA RIYAL 63.00 63.63 NOK 23.30 23.40
UAE DIRHAM 65.00 65.65 SEK 22.36 22.46
EURO 248.50 251.00 AUD $ 157.00 159.00
UK POUND 288.10 291.00 CAD $ 173.00 175.00
JAPANI YEN 1.71681 1.73681 INDIAN RUPEE 2.35 2.70
CHF 249.53 250.53 CHINESE YUAN 34.00 36.00
AFGHAN AFGHANI 2.20 2.80
