Afghanistan arrests ‘foreign IS member’ for embassy attack

AFP Published 06 Dec, 2022 05:58am
ISLAMABAD: A foreign member of the Islamic State (IS) group has been arrested in connection with an attack last week on Pakistan’s embassy in the Afghan capital, the Taliban’s chief spokesman said Monday.

A security guard was wounded by shots fired at the embassy in Friday’s attack, which Islamabad described as an assassination attempt against the head of the mission.

Afghan government spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said Monday that special forces had arrested the person responsible for the embassy attack.

“This person is a citizen of a foreign country and a member of IS,” he said.

“The investigation revealed that this attack was jointly organised by IS and rebels. Some foreign malicious circles are behind the attack and the aim was to create distrust between the two brotherly countries.”

Pakistani embassy in Kabul: IS-KP claims responsibility for attack

Mujahid declined to say what nationality the suspect was, or if it was the same person other officials reported had been arrested hours after the incident.

Pakistan’s foreign ministry said Monday that the ambassador, Ubaid ur Rehman Nizamani, was now in Islamabad “for consultations”, but said there were no plans to close the embassy or withdraw staff.

Pakistan Afghanistan Kabul Islamic State IS Zabihullah Mujahid Pakistan embassy in Kabul foreign IS member arrested Pakistan foreign ministry

