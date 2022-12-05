AGL 5.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.11%)
Pakistani embassy in Kabul: IS-KP claims responsibility for attack

Reuters Published 05 Dec, 2022 05:47am
KABUL: Islamic State -Khorasan Province (IS-KP) claimed responsibility for an attack on Pakistan’s embassy in the Afghan capital Kabul on Friday, via a statement carried by one of the militant group’s affiliated channels on Telegram on Sunday.

The embassy came under attack on Friday and a Pakistani security guard was wounded by gunfire in what Islamabad called an attempt to assassinate its head of mission, who was unhurt.

Islamic State claimed the attack was carried out by two of its members armed with “medium and sniper weapons” and was targeting the ambassador and his guards who were present in the courtyard of the embassy.

Taliban authorities have said they are investigating the attack and that the embassy compound was targeted by gunfire from a nearby building. Police said they had arrested one suspect and recovered two firearms.

PM Shehbaz condemns assassination attempt on Pakistani envoy in Kabul

The attack injured at least one guard and caused damage to the building, the Islamic State said.

Pakistan’s foreign office said it had seen the reports of IS’s claim of responsibility.

“Independently and in consultation with the Afghan authorities, we are verifying the veracity of these reports,” it said in a statement, adding the attack was a reminder of the risk militant activity posed to the region. “We must act resolutely with all our collective might to defeat this menace,” the foreign office said.

