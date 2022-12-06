AGL 5.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.79%)
Open market rates of foreign currencies

Recorder Report Published 06 Dec, 2022 05:58am
KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Forex Association of Pakistan on Monday (December 05, 2022).

=========================================================================
CURRENCY            BUYING   SELLING   CURRENCY           BUYING  SELLING
=========================================================================
US $ (O/M)          229 25    231 50   DKK                 32 73    32.83
SAUD1A RIYAL         63 00     63.63   NOK                 23 58    23 68
UAE DIRHAM           65.00     65 65   SEK                 22 36    22 46
EURO                240.00    250.50   AUD $              160 00   162 00
UK POUND            290.00    292 90   CAD $              175 00   177 00
JAPANI YEN         1.72160   1.74160   INDIAN RUPEE         2 35     2 70
CHF                 249.73    250 73   CHINESE YUAN        34.00    36 00
                                       AFGHAN AFGHANI        200     2 80
=========================================================================

