KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Forex Association of Pakistan on Monday (December 05, 2022).
=========================================================================
CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING
=========================================================================
US $ (O/M) 229 25 231 50 DKK 32 73 32.83
SAUD1A RIYAL 63 00 63.63 NOK 23 58 23 68
UAE DIRHAM 65.00 65 65 SEK 22 36 22 46
EURO 240.00 250.50 AUD $ 160 00 162 00
UK POUND 290.00 292 90 CAD $ 175 00 177 00
JAPANI YEN 1.72160 1.74160 INDIAN RUPEE 2 35 2 70
CHF 249.73 250 73 CHINESE YUAN 34.00 36 00
AFGHAN AFGHANI 200 2 80
=========================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2022
