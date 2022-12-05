Rupee falls 0.1% against US dollar

Pakistan’s rupee sustained minor losses against the US dollar on Monday, as the currency recorded a depreciation of 0.10% in the inter-bank market.

As per the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the rupee closed at 223.91 after a decrease of Re0.22.

During the previous week, the rupee witnessed one of its most stable periods in recent times, appreciating 0.11% in the inter-bank market across the five sessions to settle at 223.95 against the US dollar.

However, worries over informal channels of currency trading gained traction as experts said rampant smuggling and prevalence of a black market was hitting Pakistan’s efforts to reduce volatility in the exchange rate.

At the same time, many believe higher rates offered in the ‘black’ or illegal markets were encouraging remittances to be sent through informal channels.

Fundamentally, the currency remained under pressure as a wider trade deficit – mainly on account of higher imports – was reported with remittances unlikely to compensate when data is revealed later this month.

Globally, the US dollar struggled to gain a foothold on Monday and was languishing at five-month lows as traders looked past stronger than anticipated US jobs data, while growing hopes of China reopening boosted risk sentiment.

The dollar index, which measures the currency against six major peers including the yen and euro, was down 0.18% at 104.28, its lowest since June 28. The index fell 1.4% last week.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, rose on Monday after OPEC+ nations held their output targets steady ahead of a European Union ban and a G7 price cap which kicked in on Russian crude.

At the same time, in a positive sign for fuel demand in the world’s top oil importer, more Chinese cities eased COVID-19 curbs over the weekend.