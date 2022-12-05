AGL 5.67 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.25%)
ANL 8.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.69%)
AVN 76.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-1.09%)
BOP 5.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
CNERGY 4.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.08%)
EFERT 81.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.07%)
EPCL 50.03 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 12.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.8%)
FFL 5.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.28%)
FLYNG 7.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.85%)
FNEL 4.77 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.21%)
GGGL 8.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.02%)
GGL 14.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.68%)
HUMNL 5.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.71%)
KEL 2.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.9%)
LOTCHEM 28.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.57%)
MLCF 23.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-3.04%)
OGDC 71.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-0.84%)
PAEL 15.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.5%)
PIBTL 4.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.2%)
PRL 15.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.98%)
SILK 1.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 9.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.41%)
TPL 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.07%)
TPLP 18.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.34%)
TREET 21.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.38%)
TRG 134.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.55 (-1.87%)
UNITY 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.12%)
WAVES 9.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.12%)
WTL 1.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.42%)
BR100 4,188 Decreased By -37.4 (-0.89%)
BR30 15,344 Decreased By -173.8 (-1.12%)
KSE100 41,947 Decreased By -203.5 (-0.48%)
KSE30 15,484 Decreased By -104.7 (-0.67%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 05, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Dollar soft as China reopening hopes boost risk sentiment

Reuters Published 05 Dec, 2022 09:53am
Follow us

SINGAPORE: The dollar struggled to gain a foothold on Monday and was languishing at five-month lows as traders looked past stronger than anticipated US jobs data, while growing hopes of China reopening boosted risk sentiment.

The dollar index, which measures the currency against six major peers including the yen and euro, was down 0.18% at 104.28, its lowest since June 28.

The index fell 1.4% last week.

The dollar initially jumped on Friday after US data showed that employers added 263,000 jobs in November, well above estimates of 200,000, but gave up the gains as traders booked profits, with some of the Fed speakers allaying market concerns.

“We move past US payrolls with only a momentary shake for risky markets,” said Chris Weston, head of research at Pepperstone, noting that the data supported the ‘soft landing’ argument and is unlikely to change the Fed’s course, where a 50 basis point hike next week is still the firm default position.

“With limited data to drive this week and no Fed speakers, the market may start to think for itself and look at massaging exposures ahead of next week,” Weston added.

Investor focus will firmly be on the US consumer price inflation data due on Dec. 13, one day before the Fed concludes its two-day meeting.

The US central bank is expected to increase rates by an additional 50 basis points at the meeting. Fed funds futures traders are now pricing for the Fed’s benchmark rate to peak at 4.92% in May.

Dollar gives back gains as strong wage growth complicates Fed policy

Also, weighing on the dollar was growing hopes of China slowly reopening, with more Chinese cities announcing an easing of coronavirus curbs on Sunday.

The Australian dollar rose 0.54% to $0.683, while the kiwi was 0.12% higher at $0.642.

The euro was up 0.09% to $1.0547, having gained 1.3% last week.

Sterling was last trading at $1.2298, up 0.09% on the day.

The Japanese yen weakened 0.11% versus the greenback at 134.46 per dollar, having gained 3.5% on the greenback last week.

Also read

US dollar Australian and New Zealand dollars

Comments

1000 characters

Dollar soft as China reopening hopes boost risk sentiment

Intra-day update: rupee registers improvement against US dollar

FBR set to fix minimum value for sugar supply

JPL seeks exemption from IFRS-9

Govt urges Turkiye to expedite TGA

Oil prices climb after OPEC+ keeps output cut targets, China eases COVID curbs

Engro Corp to pursue potential investment opportunity in tower infrastructure sector

Pakistani embassy in Kabul: IS-KP claims responsibility for attack

Sindh will rise again against ‘the tyrant’: IK

PM terms IK’s remarks ‘undemocratic’

‘We must act resolutely to defeat the menace’: FO

Read more stories