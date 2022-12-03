UN’s emergency funding appeal

According to a Business Recorder news report, the UN has appealed for record funds for aid next year, as the Ukraine war and other conflicts, climate emergencies and the still-simmering pandemic push more people into crisis, and some towards famine.

The amount that the global body seeks to get for next year is $51.5 billion. That the scale of the human misery is profound is a fact. In this regard, it is important to note that natural and manmade catastrophes have caused $268 billion of economic losses so far in 2022.

The foregoing suggests that the United Nations and its leadership have acted quickly in order to deal with present and future challenges of humanitarian aid. The rich countries, in particular, are requested to lend a helping hand to the UN to achieve the task of collecting over $50 billion.

It is said that the US, UK, Canada and Australia are among the biggest laggards when their historical responsibility for climate change is taken into account. These countries must therefore walk the walk in order to show that their commitment is true by their actions rather than their words.

Tehsin Mirza (Karachi)

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022