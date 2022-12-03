AGL 5.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.11%)
ANL 8.90 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.23%)
AVN 76.85 Decreased By ▼ -2.07 (-2.62%)
BOP 5.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.38%)
CNERGY 4.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.49%)
EFERT 81.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.4%)
EPCL 50.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-1.63%)
FCCL 13.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.64%)
FFL 5.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.52%)
FLYNG 7.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.12%)
FNEL 4.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.62%)
GGGL 8.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.12%)
GGL 14.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-8.38%)
HUMNL 5.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.39%)
KEL 2.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.13%)
LOTCHEM 28.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.55%)
MLCF 24.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-2.43%)
OGDC 72.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.03%)
PAEL 15.36 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
PIBTL 5.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.99%)
PRL 16.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.17%)
SILK 1.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.92%)
TELE 9.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.45%)
TPL 7.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.36%)
TPLP 18.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.79%)
TREET 21.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.45%)
TRG 136.71 Decreased By ▼ -4.44 (-3.15%)
UNITY 16.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.82%)
WAVES 9.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.4%)
WTL 1.41 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,225 Decreased By -29.6 (-0.7%)
BR30 15,518 Decreased By -214.7 (-1.36%)
KSE100 42,150 Decreased By -243.4 (-0.57%)
KSE30 15,588 Decreased By -75.7 (-0.48%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 03, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

NBP, SIAPEP sign LoI to promote high efficiency irrigation systems

Rizwan Bhatti Published 03 Dec, 2022 05:50am
Follow us

KARACHI: A Letter of Intent (LOI) has been signed between National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) and Sindh Irrigated Agriculture Productivity Enhancement Project (SIAPEP), Government of Sindh at Karachi for collaboration to promote High Efficiency Irrigation Systems (HEIS) for efficient use of water and crop productivity.

The SIAPEP is providing financial assistance to eligible farmers at the rate of 60 percent of the total cost of installation of HEIS whereas the remaining 40 percent cost for HEIS is to be contributed by the farmer. Such farmers at times face difficulty in mobilizing their due share upfront. In this regard, NBP and SIAPEP have agreed to provide financing facilities to eligible and needy farmers for the installation of HEIS.

NBP and SIAPEP will also focus on capacity building of farmers through adoption of agriculture best practices for increasing water use efficiency and crop productivity, improving the financial literacy of the farmers, ensure financial inclusion of farmers and enabling them to adopt modern technologies for increasing productivity and profitability.-PR

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Farmers government of Sindh NBP SIAPEP HEIS

Comments

1000 characters

NBP, SIAPEP sign LoI to promote high efficiency irrigation systems

Pak diplomat escapes assassination attempt at Kabul

FY22 trade with US soars 38.3pc to $10.5bn YoY, NA told

Nov POL products’ sales down 12pc to 1.55m tons YoY

PM urges Chinese co to invest in renewable energy sector

PM seeks reform plan: Power sector PDM govt’s Achilles heel

SPI down on decrease in food prices: PBS

Import of urea: PPRA refuses to give fresh exemption

OPEC set to stick or cut more amid plan to cap Russian oil price

Muttaqi speaks to Bilawal

US designates four AQIS, TTP leaders as SDGTs

Read more stories