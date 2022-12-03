Center for financial inclusion of PWDs launched

KARACHI: Network Organization Working for People with Disabilities in Pakistan (NOWPDP) in association with the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) and the banking sector launched the first-ever Center of Excellence for Financial Inclusion for Persons With Disabilities (PWDs).

Addressing as chief guest at the launch ceremony here Friday, SBP Governor Jameel Ahmed said the SBP’s policy for financial inclusion of persons with disabilities launched in June 2021 entails establishment of a dedicated network of model branches across the country.

Governor SBP hoped that model branches will provide all necessary state of the art physical and technological infrastructure and facilitative services at one place for PWDs.

He said that against a target of establishment of 389 model branches in 108 districts of the country, 241 model branches are already fully functional while the remaining branches will become operational this month.

The NOWPDP is a disability inclusion initiative working on the identity, welfare, education, and economic empowerment of persons with disabilities. It is a Zero Project Awardee at the United Nations which has been working tirelessly towards the cause of disability inclusion since 2008.

As per the State Bank’s policy for disability inclusion, at least 5 percent of the banking sector workforce has to be persons with disabilities. He urged banks to implement the SBP policy and provide jobs to the persons with disabilities.

Facilitating the implementation of the policy and mandate, the NOWPDP launched the center for financial inclusion that will provide a platform to PWDs and banks alike to attain their goals for inclusion.

The center has the capacity to ensure employment for around 1,000 PWDs annually through training and financial literacy along with facilitating banks to be conducive to disability inclusion.

NOWPDP President Amin Hashwani in his address stated that his organization intended to set a benchmark for inclusion in the world.

He noted while the world is progressing in innovation in all areas, they are the pioneers of one stop solutions for meaningful disability inclusion and empowerment. He said he sees this center becoming a one of its kind models internationally that ensures effective inclusion implementation across industries.

