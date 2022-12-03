AGL 5.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.11%)
ANL 8.90 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.23%)
AVN 76.85 Decreased By ▼ -2.07 (-2.62%)
BOP 5.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.38%)
CNERGY 4.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.49%)
EFERT 81.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.4%)
EPCL 50.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-1.63%)
FCCL 13.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.64%)
FFL 5.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.52%)
FLYNG 7.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.12%)
FNEL 4.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.62%)
GGGL 8.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.12%)
GGL 14.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-8.38%)
HUMNL 5.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.39%)
KEL 2.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.13%)
LOTCHEM 28.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.55%)
MLCF 24.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-2.43%)
OGDC 72.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.03%)
PAEL 15.36 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
PIBTL 5.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.99%)
PRL 16.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.17%)
SILK 1.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.92%)
TELE 9.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.45%)
TPL 7.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.36%)
TPLP 18.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.79%)
TREET 21.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.45%)
TRG 136.71 Decreased By ▼ -4.44 (-3.15%)
UNITY 16.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.82%)
WAVES 9.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.4%)
WTL 1.41 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,225 Decreased By -29.6 (-0.7%)
BR30 15,518 Decreased By -214.7 (-1.36%)
KSE100 42,150 Decreased By -243.4 (-0.57%)
KSE30 15,588 Decreased By -75.7 (-0.48%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 03, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Center for financial inclusion of PWDs launched

Recorder Report Published 03 Dec, 2022 05:51am
Follow us

KARACHI: Network Organization Working for People with Disabilities in Pakistan (NOWPDP) in association with the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) and the banking sector launched the first-ever Center of Excellence for Financial Inclusion for Persons With Disabilities (PWDs).

Addressing as chief guest at the launch ceremony here Friday, SBP Governor Jameel Ahmed said the SBP’s policy for financial inclusion of persons with disabilities launched in June 2021 entails establishment of a dedicated network of model branches across the country.

Governor SBP hoped that model branches will provide all necessary state of the art physical and technological infrastructure and facilitative services at one place for PWDs.

He said that against a target of establishment of 389 model branches in 108 districts of the country, 241 model branches are already fully functional while the remaining branches will become operational this month.

The NOWPDP is a disability inclusion initiative working on the identity, welfare, education, and economic empowerment of persons with disabilities. It is a Zero Project Awardee at the United Nations which has been working tirelessly towards the cause of disability inclusion since 2008.

As per the State Bank’s policy for disability inclusion, at least 5 percent of the banking sector workforce has to be persons with disabilities. He urged banks to implement the SBP policy and provide jobs to the persons with disabilities.

Facilitating the implementation of the policy and mandate, the NOWPDP launched the center for financial inclusion that will provide a platform to PWDs and banks alike to attain their goals for inclusion.

The center has the capacity to ensure employment for around 1,000 PWDs annually through training and financial literacy along with facilitating banks to be conducive to disability inclusion.

NOWPDP President Amin Hashwani in his address stated that his organization intended to set a benchmark for inclusion in the world.

He noted while the world is progressing in innovation in all areas, they are the pioneers of one stop solutions for meaningful disability inclusion and empowerment. He said he sees this center becoming a one of its kind models internationally that ensures effective inclusion implementation across industries.

He said this center is becoming a one of its kind models internationally that ensures effective inclusion implementation across industries.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

SBP Governor SBP banking sector NOWPDP Jameel Ahmed SBP Governor Jameel Ahmed NOWPDP President Amin Hashwani Amin Hashwani

Comments

1000 characters

Center for financial inclusion of PWDs launched

Pak diplomat escapes assassination attempt at Kabul

FY22 trade with US soars 38.3pc to $10.5bn YoY, NA told

Nov POL products’ sales down 12pc to 1.55m tons YoY

PM urges Chinese co to invest in renewable energy sector

PM seeks reform plan: Power sector PDM govt’s Achilles heel

SPI down on decrease in food prices: PBS

Import of urea: PPRA refuses to give fresh exemption

OPEC set to stick or cut more amid plan to cap Russian oil price

Muttaqi speaks to Bilawal

US designates four AQIS, TTP leaders as SDGTs

Read more stories