KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (December 02, 2022).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 42,150.10 High: 42,470.71 Low: 41,946.49 Net Change: 243.42 Volume (000): 59,433 Value (000): 4,021,611 Makt Cap (000) 1,587,855,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 8,584.56 NET CH (-) 56.44 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,160.41 NET CH (-) 89.61 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 8,432.75 NET CH (-) 17.36 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 6,846.30 NET CH (+) 10.42 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,849.49 NET CH (-) 20.52 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,746.39 NET CH (-) 90.04 ------------------------------------ As on: 02-December-2022 ====================================

