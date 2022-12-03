AGL 5.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.11%)
ANL 8.90 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.23%)
AVN 76.85 Decreased By ▼ -2.07 (-2.62%)
BOP 5.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.38%)
CNERGY 4.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.49%)
EFERT 81.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.4%)
EPCL 50.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-1.63%)
FCCL 13.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.64%)
FFL 5.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.52%)
FLYNG 7.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.12%)
FNEL 4.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.62%)
GGGL 8.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.12%)
GGL 14.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-8.38%)
HUMNL 5.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.39%)
KEL 2.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.13%)
LOTCHEM 28.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.55%)
MLCF 24.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-2.43%)
OGDC 72.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.03%)
PAEL 15.36 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
PIBTL 5.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.99%)
PRL 16.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.17%)
SILK 1.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.92%)
TELE 9.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.45%)
TPL 7.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.36%)
TPLP 18.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.79%)
TREET 21.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.45%)
TRG 136.71 Decreased By ▼ -4.44 (-3.15%)
UNITY 16.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.82%)
WAVES 9.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.4%)
WTL 1.41 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,225 Decreased By -29.6 (-0.7%)
BR30 15,518 Decreased By -214.7 (-1.36%)
KSE100 42,150 Decreased By -243.4 (-0.57%)
KSE30 15,588 Decreased By -75.7 (-0.48%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 03, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (December 02, 2022). ==================================== BR...
Recorder Report Published 03 Dec, 2022 05:51am
Follow us

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (December 02, 2022).

====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
             BRINDEX100             
====================================
Day Close:                 42,150.10
High:                      42,470.71
Low:                       41,946.49
Net Change:                   243.42
Volume (000):                 59,433
Value (000):               4,021,611
Makt Cap (000)         1,587,855,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  8,584.56
NET CH                     (-) 56.44
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  4,160.41
NET CH                     (-) 89.61
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  8,432.75
NET CH                     (-) 17.36
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  6,846.30
NET CH                     (+) 10.42
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  3,849.49
NET CH                     (-) 20.52
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  4,746.39
NET CH                     (-) 90.04
------------------------------------
As on:              02-December-2022
====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com. For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

PSX BRIndex100 BR Sectoral Indices khistocks

Comments

1000 characters

BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices

Pak diplomat escapes assassination attempt at Kabul

FY22 trade with US soars 38.3pc to $10.5bn YoY, NA told

Nov POL products’ sales down 12pc to 1.55m tons YoY

PM urges Chinese co to invest in renewable energy sector

PM seeks reform plan: Power sector PDM govt’s Achilles heel

SPI down on decrease in food prices: PBS

Import of urea: PPRA refuses to give fresh exemption

OPEC set to stick or cut more amid plan to cap Russian oil price

Muttaqi speaks to Bilawal

US designates four AQIS, TTP leaders as SDGTs

Read more stories