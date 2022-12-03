Markets
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (December 02, 2022). ==================================== BR...
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (December 02, 2022).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 42,150.10
High: 42,470.71
Low: 41,946.49
Net Change: 243.42
Volume (000): 59,433
Value (000): 4,021,611
Makt Cap (000) 1,587,855,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 8,584.56
NET CH (-) 56.44
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,160.41
NET CH (-) 89.61
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 8,432.75
NET CH (-) 17.36
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 6,846.30
NET CH (+) 10.42
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,849.49
NET CH (-) 20.52
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,746.39
NET CH (-) 90.04
------------------------------------
As on: 02-December-2022
====================================
These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com. For further information please visit www.khistocks.com
Copyright Business Recorder, 2022
Comments