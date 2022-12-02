Spotify in 2022: Atif Aslam, Talha Anjum top list of most-streamed Pakistani artists

Music streaming platform Spotify released its 2022 ‘Wrapped’ campaign on Thursday, a compilation of top artists, songs, and playlists enjoyed by audiences in Pakistan, stated the company in a press release.

Atif Aslam topped the list as the most-streamed Pakistani artist, followed by Talha Anjum who remained a favorite amongst listeners. Other local popular artists included Talha Yunus, Young Stunners, and Asim Azhar along with legendary singer Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan.

Joining the Top 10 for the first time were Abdul Hannan, Hasan Raheem and Ali Sethi.

Meanwhile, sitting at the top of the list of most-streamed artists in Pakistan is AP Dhillon this year, followed by Arijit Singh who remains widely popular in the country, further stated the press release.

Other prominent names among top most-streamed artists included Pritam, Gurinder Gill, Sidhu Moose Wala, The Weeknd and Tanishk Bagchi.

The most-streamed song in Pakistan was the Coke Studio collaboration of Ali Sethi and Shae Gill’s with their hit song ‘Pasoori’.

Earlier this year, ‘Pasoori’ became the first ever Pakistani song that hit the top 3 on Spotify’s Global Viral 50 list, cementing its global appeal.

Other most-streamed songs in Pakistan included ‘Excuses’ by AP Dhillon and Gurinder Gill, and ‘Bikhra’ and 'Iraaday’ by Fresh Finds Pakistan artist, Abdul Hannan, and Rovalio, taking second, third and fourth spots respectively on the list. 'No Love' by Shubh came in fifth.

The top five most streamed Pakistani women artists of 2022 have also been revealed by Spotify Wrapped.

The ‘Pasoori’ singer and EQUAL Pakistan Ambassador for the month of December, Shae Gill, topped the list followed by Momina Mustehsan, Abida Parveen, Aima Baig and Naseebo Lal completing it.

Most-Streamed Local Artists in Pakistan:

Atif Aslam

Talha Anjum

Abdul Hannan

Young Stunners

Talhah Yunus

Hasan Raheem

Rovalio

Asim Azhar

Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan

Ali Sethi

Most-Streamed Artists in Pakistan:

AP Dhillon

Arijit Singh

Pritam

Gurinder Gill

Atif Aslam

Sidhu Moose Wala

BTS

The Weeknd

Talha Anjum

Tanishk Bagchi

Most-Streamed Pakistani Songs:

‘Pasoori’ by Shae Gill and Ali Sethi

‘Bikhra’ by Abdul Hannan and Rovalio

‘Iraaday’ by Abdul Hannan and Rovalio

‘Peechay Hutt’ by Hasan Raheem, Justin Bibis and Talal Qureshi

‘Kana Yaari’ by Kaifi Khalil, Eva B and Wahab Bugti

‘Tu Jhoom’ by Abida Parveen and Naseebo Lal

‘Ik Lamha’ by Azaan Sami Khan

‘Kahani Suno 2.0’ by Kaifi Khalil

‘Phir Milenge’ by Faisal Kapadia and Young Stunners

‘Agency’ by Rap Demon, Talha Anjum and Umair

