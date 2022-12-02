Spotify in 2022: Atif Aslam, Talha Anjum top list of most-streamed Pakistani artists

Music streaming platform Spotify released its 2022 ‘Wrapped’ campaign on Thursday, a compilation of top artists, songs, and playlists enjoyed by audiences in Pakistan, stated the company in a press release.
Atif Aslam topped the list as the most-streamed Pakistani artist, followed by Talha Anjum who remained a favorite amongst listeners. Other local popular artists included Talha Yunus, Young Stunners, and Asim Azhar along with legendary singer Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan.
Joining the Top 10 for the first time were Abdul Hannan, Hasan Raheem and Ali Sethi.
Meanwhile, sitting at the top of the list of most-streamed artists in Pakistan is AP Dhillon this year, followed by Arijit Singh who remains widely popular in the country, further stated the press release.
Other prominent names among top most-streamed artists included Pritam, Gurinder Gill, Sidhu Moose Wala, The Weeknd and Tanishk Bagchi.
The most-streamed song in Pakistan was the Coke Studio collaboration of Ali Sethi and Shae Gill’s with their hit song ‘Pasoori’.
Earlier this year, ‘Pasoori’ became the first ever Pakistani song that hit the top 3 on Spotify’s Global Viral 50 list, cementing its global appeal.
Other most-streamed songs in Pakistan included ‘Excuses’ by AP Dhillon and Gurinder Gill, and ‘Bikhra’ and 'Iraaday’ by Fresh Finds Pakistan artist, Abdul Hannan, and Rovalio, taking second, third and fourth spots respectively on the list. 'No Love' by Shubh came in fifth.
The top five most streamed Pakistani women artists of 2022 have also been revealed by Spotify Wrapped.
The ‘Pasoori’ singer and EQUAL Pakistan Ambassador for the month of December, Shae Gill, topped the list followed by Momina Mustehsan, Abida Parveen, Aima Baig and Naseebo Lal completing it.
Most-Streamed Local Artists in Pakistan:
Atif Aslam
Talha Anjum
Abdul Hannan
Young Stunners
Talhah Yunus
Hasan Raheem
Rovalio
Asim Azhar
Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan
Ali Sethi
Most-Streamed Artists in Pakistan:
AP Dhillon
Arijit Singh
Pritam
Gurinder Gill
Atif Aslam
Sidhu Moose Wala
BTS
The Weeknd
Talha Anjum
Tanishk Bagchi
Most-Streamed Pakistani Songs:
‘Pasoori’ by Shae Gill and Ali Sethi
‘Bikhra’ by Abdul Hannan and Rovalio
‘Iraaday’ by Abdul Hannan and Rovalio
‘Peechay Hutt’ by Hasan Raheem, Justin Bibis and Talal Qureshi
‘Kana Yaari’ by Kaifi Khalil, Eva B and Wahab Bugti
‘Tu Jhoom’ by Abida Parveen and Naseebo Lal
‘Ik Lamha’ by Azaan Sami Khan
‘Kahani Suno 2.0’ by Kaifi Khalil
‘Phir Milenge’ by Faisal Kapadia and Young Stunners
‘Agency’ by Rap Demon, Talha Anjum and Umair
Most-Streamed Songs in Pakistan:
‘Pasoori’ by Shae Gill and Ali Sethi
‘Excuses’ by AP Dhillon and Gurinder Gill
‘Bikhra’ by Abdul Hannan and Rovalio
‘Iraaday’ by Abdul Hannan and Rovalio
‘No Love’ by Shubh
‘DESIRES’ by AP Dhillon and Gurinder Gill
‘Tu Aake Dekhle’ by King
‘Insane’ by AP Dhillon, Shinda Kahlon and Gurinder Gill
‘295’ by Sidhu Moose Wala
‘Summer High’ by AP Dhillon
