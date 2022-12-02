AGL 5.78 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.52%)
Two Pakistanis still detained at Guantanamo Bay

Abdul Rasheed Azad Published 02 Dec, 2022 06:52am
ISLAMABAD: The Senate Standing Committee on Human Rights was informed on Thursday that two Pakistanis were still detained at Guantanamo Bay.

The committee meeting was held here under the chairmanship of Senator Walid Iqbal to deliberate on various matters related to human rights violations. The panel discussed the matter of the number of Pakistani citizens who are currently detained in Guantanamo Bay jail indicating the nature of cases filed against them and the duration of imprisonment in Guantanamo Bay.

The Foreign Ministry official said that Muhammad Ahmed Rabbani and Abdul Rahim Ghulam Rabbani, as per the Ministry of Foreign Affairs are imprisoned the repatriation of the said two detainees to Pakistan is expected in January 2023.

The Foreign Affairs Ministry official responded that a complex inter-agency process has been completed to enable their repatriation to Pakistan and the arrangements are being made and the two detainees will be repatriated in January.

Oldest Guantanamo Bay prisoner released to Pakistan: foreign ministry

The committee said that the nationality of the prisoners was in question which has been cleared by the Ministry of Interior and recommended that the Foreign Affairs committee should make compensation of individuals in such cases. The committee also unanimously recommended that the US government should by proper diplomatic mean probe into such cases. Senator Mushtaq Hussain also recommended that such cases should be taken up in the Higher Courts for justice.

While discussing the matter related to the treatment of a child by K-electric raised by Senator Keshoo Bai, the committee constituted a sub-committee decided under the convenership of Quratul Ain Marri with Seemee Ezdi and Dr Humayun Mohmand as members of the sub-committee to reach an amicable solution of the final agreement of purchase, placement and implementation of the artificial limbs fittings; the matter in question.

Discussing the matter of the killing of Narim Jokhio in Thatta, the committee observed that the matter has been adequately talked out and the matter concerned has been resolved; however, an extension of the matter is sub judice in the higher courts, therefore, the matter was disposed of.

